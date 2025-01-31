Digital marketers, hobbyist designers, and social media users use content creation tools. The two biggest content creation apps offer similar features. Adobe Express comes from the largest creative software corporation in the world, and Canva is from a team of Australians who wish for design empowerment for all. Both work great on the latest Android phones .

While neither has the best video editing focus for Android, both feature some video and animation features. Aside from motion design, Canva and Adobe Express are commonly used apps for content creation. Still, are they different enough to rely solely on one? Or should you keep both on your handset for a well-rounded content design result?

About Canva and Adobe Express

Brand recognition and long-time development

Canva debuted in 2013 with a mission from its Australian development team to empower anyone to design anything and publish anywhere. It took many years for professional designers to see Canva as a helpful tool rather than a fad "design" app. Over ten years after its inception, Canva now sits among the ranks of serious design tools.

Adobe Express followed a less direct journey, leaning heavily on brand recognition from Adobe. Adobe Express was known by at least two prior names before settling on Adobe Express in 2022. It was previously known as Adobe Creative Cloud Express in 2021, and before that, it was part of the Adobe Spark catalog, namely Adobe Spark Post.

Canva and Adobe Express offer largely the same features. Both are targeted at non-professional designers who wish to create aesthetically pleasing visuals for a variety of purposes. In 2025, most uses of Canva and Adobe Express are focused on digital content creation for digital marketing and influencer design practices.

How much do they cost?

Price speaks for a lot

Both tools have plenty of features in their free plans. However, users are limited to free elements, templates, and assets. There's less availability of AI features, and you'll find limited export and resizing tools on the free plans of both apps.

Adobe Creative Cloud subscribers get Adobe Express Premium within their subscription bundles. The unsubscribed can subscribe to Adobe Express Premium as a sole app. Adobe Express Premium is one of the limited Adobe apps that offer monthly rolling plans with an easy exit.

Adobe Express Premium is $10 per month, and you can cancel at any time with no cancellation fees. You can save $20 per year by getting an annual subscription of $100 per year. Adobe Express Premium has a seven-day tree trial.

An annual Canva Pro plan is $120, with the monthly rolling plan at $15 per month. Canva offers a longer free trial of Canva Pro (14 days or 30 days) and sporadically offers Canva Free users free trials, even if used before.

AI content creation features

AI is everywhere, but is it good?

Canva introduced AI tools to its app in 2023, turning the individual generative AI tools into the Magic Studio. These features are available when editing images from your Canva artboard.

In 2024, as part of Canva's interface Glow Up (which received backlash from regular users of Canva due to the new interface's wasted space on desktop), Canva introduced its Dream Lab. Canva Dream Lab is a generative AI studio, separate from tools found when working from its artboard. Here, you can dream up your images before sending them to your project.

Canva's AI features aren't the best quality, although its Magic Grab Text tool is the best I've found for selecting and removing or editing AI-generated gibberish text in images. That's one plus that isn't found in Adobe Express.