Canva users worldwide are unable to access the service right now. The graphic design tool is experiencing issues that many users are finding to mean the service is completely unavailable. The company's own tools say the service is down, including the Canva Status website, which is a helpful tool to use whenever you can't access the website itself. This confirms it's an issue for many people rather than just you.

Canva also confirmed its experiencing issues in a statement on X (formerly Twitter) to say that it's aware of the problems users are experiencing. The statement says a fix is in the works, but there's no clear update on when you'll be able to access the graphic design tool.

The first report of issues came in at 4:45 am ET on November 12, but some Android Police writers were experiencing problems before that point so it's been intermittent even before the service stopped working altogether. Canva confirmed soon after that access is being restored after fixing the issue, but it's a slow process so you may find that the app takes a while to get started up for you.

Looking for a quick fix for your photo editing problems? You may want to try another service, and we've got a guide below to the best options for photo editing on your smartphone. Canva does feature in this list, so avoid that option for now while the service is experiencing issues and opt for one of the other apps for now.