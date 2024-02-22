Even though Android is my preferred operating system, I still have a trusty old iPhone 13. As a tech blogger and Android Police’s Google editor, that just makes sense — I need to know the competition to better understand and cover Google’s products. One thing I love about Apple’s ecosystem is MagSafe, and I’m happy to see that it will come to Android soon in the form of the Qi2 wireless charging standard.

In the meantime, I splurged on these two Belkin accessories to do the next best thing: turn my iPhone into my dedicated webcam for all of my work calls on my MacBook. It works surprisingly well. So today, I want to introduce these two Belkin MagSafe adapters that I currently can’t live without.

The big guns: Belkin’s desktop MagSafe camera mount

This thing made me ditch my 10-year-old webcam

I’ve long considered getting a new webcam, given that my trusty old Logitech camera just didn’t cut it anymore after ten years of service, but I’ve always scoffed at the thought of having yet another single-purpose piece of equipment in my workspace. That’s why Belkin’s MagSafe mount for desktop Macs and Apple displays (and virtually any other display) intrigued me from the get-go. You can simply slap your iPhone on its magnets and seamlessly use it as your webcam, thanks to Continuity Camera. It also doubles as an adapter for regular camera tripods, which is something I’ll likely never use, but it’s nice to know that it’s compatible with this.

What really made me pull the trigger on the camera mount was the announcement of Qi2 and prospective compatibility with Android phones across the board. Paired with Android 14’s capability to turn your phone into a (wired) webcam, getting the Belkin mount was out of the question, knowing that I’d eventually be able to use it with whatever review unit appears on my desk next. I haven’t looked back since, and my colleagues are happy they no longer have to deal with an overexposed mess of a low-resolution video when talking to me during our meetings.

The mobile all-rounder: Belkin’s laptop MagSafe camera mount

A webcam replacement, kickstand, and popsocket all in one? Sign me up!

Even before I got the desktop MagSafe mount, I bought the mobile variant of Belkin’s MagSafe Continuity Camera adapter. The desktop mount, which I found more interesting initially, was out of stock for me in Germany for a long time, but as part of my iOS 16 comparison, I still wanted to give Continuity Camera a proper try. That’s why I opted for the mobile MagSafe mount, which has a clever mechanism to mount an iPhone right to a MacBook. I won’t give out any guarantees on this, but I’m sure the mechanism also works for other phones and laptops, as long as the laptop screen isn’t uncommonly thick.

Close

I ended up loving the mobile adapter a lot more than the desktop one, even if the latter is arguably more useful for me during my workday. What I really love about the laptop adapter is that it also has a foldable ring attached. It lets me use it as a built-in kickstand and a Popsocket, all in one product. On the iPhone, the magnets are strong enough to comfortably hold the phone with nothing but the ring. The utility and versatility this provides are an absolute joy, and while I don't use it as often as anticipated (with me mostly using Android on the go), I'm always happy to use it when I'm carrying my iPhone.

Really, the best part about this MagSafe adapter for me is that it's future-proof. Once Qi2 with magnets finally comes to Android phones, I'll be able to seamlessly use the Belkin, where the grass is bubbles are greener. I see myself slapping it on the back of some of the most exciting phones of 2024.

Related Best Qi2 wireless chargers in 2024 Get faster, efficient magnetic wireless charging with Qi2

How to make these Belkin accessories work with Android phones today

You don’t have to wait for Qi2 if you like what you see

If you’re like me and are sold on Belkin’s products but don’t have an iPhone and also don’t plan on getting one, there are some workarounds. You can buy a MagSafe-compatible case for most Android phones, like for the Pixel 8, and use the Belkin MagSafe accessories that way. You can also retrofit other cases or even your phone itself (if you don’t care about potentially damaging it) with MagSafe adapter rings.

Once you’ve got the right accessories, you can either use one of many third-party webcam streaming apps for Android or go for Android 14’s new built-in Continuity Camera clone. I’ve tested the latter option myself, and if I didn’t have an iPhone that’s mounted to my screen as an (admittedly expensive) drop-in replacement for a webcam 90% of the time, I would go for this.

Belkin iPhone Mount with MagSafe for Mac Desktops and Displays $35 $40 Save $5 The Belkin iPhone Mount for Mac desktops and displays is better than any dedicated webcam in my book — why would I buy a single-purpose camera when I could just use my phone instead? With Qi2 for Android on the horizon, it will soon also be useful for everyone. $35 at Amazon