A phone must have great software and hardware to earn the title of your favorite. The OnePlus 7 Pro was that phone for me years ago. Then, the Galaxy S21 took its place. It made me forget about my then-favorite OnePlus 7 Pro and reshaped my understanding of what a flagship phone should be.

In addition to quality hardware, I was impressed by what One UI offers. I didn't turn into a fanboy, but for better or worse, it made me overlook its issues for so long. However, whatever the reason behind Samsung's reluctance to fix them, my patience is wearing thin.

One UI's unique features deserve praise, but Samsung failed to implement them well

I love how some One UI features make my life easier, but quirks are as frustrating