Threads is the newly launched Twitter alternative designed by Meta, the company behind Facebook and Instagram. The new app was introduced on July 5, and Meta’s CEO, Mark Zuckerberg, has claimed the app had over 11 million users in just seven hours. If you’re one of those people, you may be annoyed to learn you can’t delete your Threads account without deleting your whole Instagram profile.

Threads is a separate app, but you need to use your Instagram account to sign in to the service. If you've done this, you'll find these two are now connected for good. TechCrunch has spotted in Meta’s Supplemental Privacy Policy, a note that says you need to delete your entire Instagram presence to be able to delete your Threads profile. Part of the policy reads, “You may deactivate your Threads profile at any time, but your Threads profile can only be deleted by deleting your Instagram account.”

So you can deactivate your Threads account without it touching your Instagram profile, but you can't delete it for good. To deactivate your account, head to the options section in the top right corner above your display photo. Tap on Account, and then you'll find an option called Deactivate profile. You'll then be asked to confirm this. As with other Meta social networks, you can always reactivate an account at a later date if you haven't deleted it in its entirety.

If you want to fully delete your presence on the service, you’ll have to lose your Instagram account as well. It’s not clear why these two are so closely linked, but it's likely so Threads can make use of the two billion Instagram users around the world. That said, Meta should still offer an option to completely delete your Threads account while keeping Instagram intact. It's especially frustrating as this is the first few days of the service, so many people will likely sign up to see if it’s suitable for them.