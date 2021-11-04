It's trivial to pick up a smartphone and shoot some pictures these days, but why should the process have to be so very manual? The idea of a camera that uses facial recognition to automatically grab shots is hardly new — Google Clips debuted four years ago now, with the promise of using AI to analyze scenes, identify people, and capture the perfect moments. However, the device’s machine learning chops didn't really deliver an experience quite as impressive as Google promised. The camera wasn’t exactly wallet-friendly, either, retailing at $249. While Google ended up shutting Clips down, the general idea behind it has continued to mature, and now Canon is reimagining the automatic camera concept with the PowerShot PX.

At least from what we can glean from the spec sheet and product design, Canon's PowerShot PX looks like it might just improve on some things that Google got wrong with Clips. For starters, it features a mechanical pan and tilt mechanism that allows the camera to spin 340 degrees from side to side and tilt 110 degrees up and down, versus Clips’s static camera. So the idea is you just have to set this up somewhere conspicuously located in your home, where it will keep watch and try to snap the best possible pics as you go about your life.

The PowerShot’s lens can capture 11.7 MP images and full HD videos. There's also built-in Wi-Fi and Bluetooth for wireless connectivity and transfer of photos and videos to computers or smartphones using the accompanying app. In addition, the device comes with a microSD card slot, a USB-C port, and voice activation. The latter ought to let you to choose what the camera shoots if you want to control it manually.

While the device seems pretty okay on paper, the sticker pricemay have you thinking twice. So far we've heard about a £450 retail price in the UK and €500 in Europe, while US availability and pricing information are still up in the air. That's a lot to drop on an admittedly gimmicky sounding gadget, and we can’t help but wonder if it can truly compete with the pictures and video you consciously take with your smartphone. We'll be interested to see how this ends up performing in real life.

