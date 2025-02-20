Another year comes by, and Netflix is planning to raise its prices (again). This time, all tiers, including the ad-supported tier, will see a price increase. Netflix subscribers in the US, Canada, Portugal, and Argentina will all be affected.

Subscribers will be expected to pay $7.99/month (from $6.99), $17.99/month (from $15.99), and $24.99 (from $22.99) for the ad-supported, standard, and premium tiers, respectively. It's only a couple of dollars more, but it all adds up when prices rise for essentials like food, clothing, and healthcare/insurance.

A Netflix subscription is non-essential, so cutting out $18 ($19 in Canadian currency) makes the most sense. Unfortunately, this decision is hard to take lightly, as this service has provided a much-needed respite from a long workday and was my primary means of connecting with friends and family. The journey to finding a cheaper alternative that I can plug into my smart TV and streaming device hasn't been successful, so canceling makes it all the more difficult than it should be.

Why does Netflix keep increasing its service cost

It's not just about keeping up with inflation and local tax changes

There's no definite answer to why Netflix keeps raising costs, but one place that'll assist us in finding answers is Netflix's separate help page. According to Netflix's Why your Netflix price changed page:

"As we continue to add more TV shows and movies and introduce new product features, our plans and prices may change. We also may adjust plans and pricing to respond to local market changes, such as changes to local taxes or inflation."

Increasing prices to match inflation makes sense economically. But I'm wary of the "introduce new product features" part. Currently, outside of on-demand streaming, we have other features such as Netflix Games and live events. Netflix Games has seen an uptick in downloads since the feature was first released (in 2023, Netflix Co-CEO reported that less than 1% of Netflix subscribers play a Netflix Game daily). Still, it is nowhere near the numbers for subscribers who only use the platform to stream, so much so that others have been asking if it's possible to disable Netflix Games from appearing in their feed.

It's not an insult to Netflix Games. The service provides some lucrative titles at no extra cost, like Hades, Into the Breach, and Dead Cells, to name a few. But how much does this service overlap with the viewer who only uses Netflix as their primary platform for streaming?

I put this to the test by asking my family to play Underwatermelon Fruit Merge. It's one of the beta titles that can be played on your TV and computer. It's a simple game; you pair the same fruit to fill the board, and the bigger your fruit becomes, the higher the multiplier. My family members are non-gamers, so I didn't expect this to stick, and it didn't — it took around 5 minutes of playing before someone admitted that this wasn't for them.