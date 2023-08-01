In this modern era of online banking and mobile apps, picking one service to send money to friends or family can be challenging. Zelle stands out from other payment services since it has partnered with over a thousand banking apps. Using one of the most affordable Android phones lets anyone send and receive Zelle payments. You might be able to send Zelle payments from your bank app, but there's also a dedicated Zelle app. In this guide, we cover how to cancel a Zelle payment using the official app from the Google Play Store.

What is Zelle?

Zelle is one of the many online payment services where you can send money to anyone you want. Some other well-known examples include Venmo and PayPal. Both of these services are owned by the same company. Once you have a verified account and link your bank, the idea is to transfer funds with a few taps. Zelle is primarily a mobile platform, so you'll need a smartphone to use most of its features. Being able to send money from your smartphone has become the norm, and Zelle continues to make it easy.

Zelle has officially partnered with over a thousand banking institutes and credit unions. This means many users may have access to Zelle from their bank or credit card company. You can check to see if your bank offers Zelle. Otherwise, use the app from the Google Play Store. The process to sign up and use Zelle may differ based on the banking app interface, but they should be similar.

You're asked to link your bank immediately when opening the official Zelle app from the Google Play Store. If you try to create a new account, you're asked to enter your debit card details from your bank. If your card is linked to a supported bank that offers the Zelle service, you're redirected to link your bank. You can only use the Zelle app if you don't have a supported bank account.

How to cancel a Zelle payment in general

Since Zelle makes sending money securely online fast and simple, you may run into situations where you're required to cancel a payment. Whether you sent a money request to the wrong person or you no longer need to send a payment, canceling is easy.

However, there's a catch. The person you're sending money to can't be enrolled in the Zelle service. You can always cancel the payment if you know the individual doesn't have a Zelle account. According to Zelle's policy on canceling payments, the money sent goes to the recipient's bank account right away. If this happens, you must contact your bank's Zelle customer service to request a refund. You can also view the official Report a Scam help page if you were hit by a Zelle scam.

How to cancel a Zelle payment from the app

If your bank doesn't offer the Zelle service, you can use the dedicated Zelle app to send and receive payments. You'll likely use your banking app for Zelle, but some users may need to go this route in select scenarios.

To cancel a payment being sent to a non-Zelle user, do the following:

Open the Zelle app to the main screen. Select the payment you want to cancel. Pick the cancel option. The payment is canceled immediately if the user doesn't have a Zelle account.

If you use Zelle through your bank or credit card company, open their app and go to the Zelle section. Then, locate your latest payment transaction and cancel it from there with a few simple taps.

Canceling Zelle payments is easy but not always possible

Zelle is great for paying back your friends and family for dinner or anything else that might pop up. Open your banking app or the dedicated Zelle app, select the individual you want to send funds to, and confirm it. If you send the money to the wrong person or enter the incorrect dollar amount, you may be unable to stop it. Zelle only allows you to cancel a payment if the other user doesn't have a Zelle account. Once sent, the money goes directly to their bank and can't be reversed after that point.

