Xfinity is a popular internet and cable TV service provider, while Xfinity Mobile is a mobile virtual network operator (MVNO) available to subscribers of Xfinity Internet. The Comcast-owned company provides high-speed internet and multiple TV and phone plans. However, you might want to cancel it if you are unhappy with the service. This guide shows you how to tie up loose ends and cancel your Xfinity service.

Related How to export your Xfinity emails Learn how to export Comcast Xfinity email to your computer for offline access and security or to Gmail for advanced search and organization

Before canceling Xfinity services

There are a few things to consider before canceling your Xfinity service.

Paying your final Xfinity bill

Your final bill may include prorates, early termination fees, equipment charges, or cancelation fees. You can pay your bill via the website, app, call, or by visiting an Xfinity Retail Store.

Xfinity Home customers on an Equipment Installment Plan should settle the remaining balance for their equipment during cancelation.

Returning equipment

You’ll need to return rented equipment when you cancel your Xfinity service. Visit xfinity.com/returns and go to Digital Return Center. Log in to your account and follow the on-screen instructions to initiate the return process.

If you want to transfer your number after switching to another carrier

Don’t cancel your Xfinity Mobile service before moving to your new carrier. It will stop the number transfer process. After the request is complete, it will automatically cancel service, so you don’t have to do anything.

If you’re on a Device Payment Plan

The company won’t let you cancel your Xfinity Mobile service if you haven’t cleared your dues on the Device Payment Plan. If you want to switch to a new carrier, pay the balance and request Xfinity to unlock your device. However, you can continue making the remaining monthly device payments if you want to continue Xfinity TV, Xfinity Internet, or Xfinity Voice service.

How to cancel Xfinity services

You can cancel your Xfinity service by requesting a callback or visiting your nearest Xfinity Store.

Requesting a call back to cancel your Xfinity service

If you are sure you want to suspend your Xfinity service, follow these steps:

Visit the Xfinity website on your browser. Log in to your account with your Xfinity ID and password. Alternatively, you can enter the phone number linked to your Xfinity account. Click Continue. Follow the on-screen instructions and fill the cancelation form to request a call back.

Xfinity Mobile doesn't prorate By the Gig data charges. But it will prorate the data charges based on where you are in your current bill cycle if you cancel an Unlimited line.

Visiting an Xfinity Store

You can go to your local Xfinity Store to cancel your service. Make sure to surrender any Xfinity equipment, modems, or routers. Visit the Xfinity Store locator website and enter your region or zip code in the search bar to find stores near you.

Mailing your cancelation request

Make sure to include details like your first and last name, account number, phone number, and service address in the letter. You can mail your request to cancel your Xfinity service to the following address:

Comcast Cable

ATTN: Service Change Requests

1701 JFK Blvd.

Philadelphia, PA

Make the switch and find a suitable service

Don’t hesitate to cancel your Xfinity service if it isn’t working for you. But first, return rented equipment and clear your dues to ensure a smooth cancelation process. If you’re in the market for a new carrier, check out some of the top phone carriers.