Skype is still one of the best options to make international calls, especially if you want to connect to someone who isn't internet savvy. Skype is one of the few services that allows you to call a mobile or landline number.

While the online Skype services are free, connecting to a mobile or landline number requires you to buy Skype credits or a subscription. If you no longer need a Skype subscription and are looking for steps to cancel it, you've come to the right place.

Here's how to cancel your Skype subscription on Windows, Mac, Android, iPhone, and the top Chromebooks.

Cancel your Skype subscription in easy steps

If you want to cancel your Skype subscription, cancel it three to four days before your renewal date to prevent automatic charges for the next month. Also, if you've been charged for the next month, you don't have to wait for the month to end to cancel your service. You can cancel the service now, and the subscription automatically lapses at the end of the paid month.

The steps to cancel your Skype subscription depend on the device you use and the payment services you used to buy the subscription. We mention the steps to cancel your Skype subscription on desktop and mobile devices. Use the steps suited for your device to get the job done.

How to cancel your Skype subscription on Windows or Mac desktop

You can cancel your Skype subscription using Skype's desktop apps for Windows and macOS systems. You can also cancel your Skype subscription using its web app. Since the steps for desktop and web apps are the same, we use the web app for demonstration.

Open a browser on your desktop device, visit Skype's website, and log in with your account information. Click the three-dot button next to your name and choose the Settings option. With the Account & Profile option selected, scroll down the right panel and click the Your account option. A new tab with your Skype account page opens. Click the Manage button to proceed. Click the Cancel subscription button. Select the cancelation reason and click the Cancel subscription button to cancel your subscription.

How to cancel your Skype subscription on Android and iPhone

There are two ways to cancel your Skype subscription on Android. The method you use depends on how you purchased the subscription. If you purchased the subscription via Skype's online platform, the process is the same as on the desktop. If you purchased the subscription via Play Store or App Store, cancel it as you cancel other app subscriptions on your Android or iOS device.

Cancel Skype web subscription on Android and iPhone

The steps to cancel the Skype subscription on Android and iPhone are the same if you purchased the subscription using Skype's web platform. We use a Google Pixel to demonstrate the steps. You can use the same steps on any Android or iOS device.

Launch the Skype app on your Android smartphone and tap your name. Scroll down to find Settings and tap to open it. Close Tap the Accounts & Profile option and tap the Your account option. Close Tap Manage and use the Cancel subscription button. Close Enter the cancelation reason if you want, and tap the Cancel subscription button to cancel your subscription.

Cancel the Skype subscription purchased through the Google Play Store

If you purchased the Skype subscription via the Google Play Store, follow the steps below to cancel it.

Open the Play Store on your Android device and click your profile picture. Select the Payments & subscriptions option. Tap Subscriptions to see a list of your app subscriptions. Close Select Skype and follow the onscreen instructions to cancel your subscription.

Cancel Skype subscription on iPhone purchased via the App Store

If you want to cancel your Skype subscription purchased via the App Store on your iPhone or iPad, follow the steps below.

Launch the App Store on your iPhone and tap your profile picture in the upper-right corner. Tap Subscriptions to see a list of your subscriptions. Close Tap Skype and use the Cancel subscription button to cancel your subscription.

Scrap your Skype subscription in easy steps

You can easily cancel your Skype subscription no matter which device you use. We mentioned the steps to cancel the Skype subscription on desktop and mobile devices, so you can cancel it no matter which device you use. Even after you cancel your Skype subscription, you can still enjoy its online audio and video calling services for free. If you want to eliminate Skype, use one of the best video-calling apps to meet your connectivity needs.