Proton VPN is an effective VPN service. It doesn't keep logs and uses strong encryption to protect your online activities. While it works well for local connections, international speeds can be slow. Consider exploring other options if you need faster access or to unlock content from different countries. There could be other reasons to consider canceling your subscription. If you're sure it's what you want, use this walkthrough to get started.

What happens when you cancel your Proton VPN subscription?

When you cancel your Proton VPN subscription, you retain access to the service until your current plan expires. Afterward, you lose access to all premium services. For the Unlimited and Duo plans, you receive credits for unused days to pay for future subscriptions. Log in to your Proton VPN account and enter the Subscription menu to check for available credits.

However, you don't get credits when you cancel the VPN Plus plan. The service continues until the end of the subscription period. However, you can request a refund from ProtonVPN within 30 days of activating your subscription. You get your money back in full instead of credits, and your payment method is refunded. So, Proton puts the full amount into your credit card instead of funding your PayPal.

After the 30-day window, refunds aren't available, so make your decision within that timeframe. Alternatively, ask Proton's support team to cancel the plan's automatic renewal. This way, you allow the plan to run its course. When it ends, the VPN returns to the free version.

How to end your Proton VPN plan

If you signed up for Proton VPN through the Google Play Store or Apple App Store, manage your subscription on either platform. They handle payments and cancelations separately from the VPN's website, so you'll use the device linked to your Google or iCloud account.

If you subscribed through the website, you can manage your subscription on any device with your username and password. It's the quickest method, as it gives you access to all account settings in one place. Here's how to use it:

Downgrade a Proton VPN subscription on the website

On a PC or mobile browser, log in to protonvpn.com. On your dashboard, click Explore other Proton plans under your current plan. Select the Free plan and confirm your choice.

Cancel a Proton VPN subscription on the Google Play Store

Open the Google Play Store app. Tap the menu icon in the upper-right corner. Go to Payments and subscriptions > Subscriptions. Close Select Proton VPN from the list of subscriptions. Tap Cancel subscription at the bottom. Close Choose a reason for canceling. Then tap Continue. Tap Cancel subscription for confirmation. Close

Cancel a Proton VPN subscription on iOS

Open the Settings app on your iPhone or other Apple devices. Tap your name or Apple ID. Tap Subscriptions. Close Select Proton VPN from the list of apps. Tap Cancel subscription.

How to cancel Proton VPN plan with live chat

You may run into issues canceling your plan. Reach out to Proton VPN's support team for help. Since you're a paid customer, support comes with any subscription tier, regardless of the device or platform you signed up on. Follow these steps to contact a support agent:

Log in to protonvpn.com. Click your initials in the upper-right corner. Select Chat with us. An agent will join the chat room shortly to assist you. Fill in the provided form and wait if no agents are online.

Related How to cancel your ExpressVPN subscription Not using ExpressVPN anymore? Cancel your subscription and save some cash

Instead of canceling, switch to a shorter or longer subscription term. For example, monthly instead of annually. Your Proton services remain active without disruption.

How to request a third-party refund for Proton VPN subscription

Proton VPN's money-back guarantee only works if you pay with your credit or debit card, PayPal, or Bitcoin. It doesn't apply to subscriptions you made through third-party apps, including Play Store. Instead, Google or Apple handles the refunds as the payments pass through their app stores, and they have their own refund policies. So, contact them. There's no guarantee you'll get a positive response, but it's worth trying. Use these steps to ask for your money back.

Request a Proton VPN subscription refund on the Google Play website

Open a PC or mobile browser, and visit the Google Play Refund web page. Read the return policies. Then click Continue. Confirm the account associated with the subscription. Check the circle beside your subscription. Select a reason for your request. Then continue. Type your detailed reason into the provided box. Then click Request refund.

Google emails you confirmation that your request is being processed. The email contains a link to monitor the refund status. It may take up to four days or longer for the money to appear in your account if approved. Use the Check Status of Claim option on the website to monitor your request.

Request a Proton VPN subscription refund on the Apple report website

On your preferred browser, visit Apple's problem report web page. Sign in with the account linked to Proton VPN. In the provided help boxes, choose Request a refund and the reason why. Then click Next. Select the Proton VPN app or subscription. Then click Submit.

Apple sends an email confirmation after requesting a refund. It may take 48 hours to get a response on the status and additional processing time to return the money.

Protect your online identity

You shouldn't pay for a VPN you hardly use or enjoy. If you want to protect your privacy without committing to Proton's plans, try the free browser extension. It's easy to set up on any browser and lighter than the full app. You'll use less storage and system resources. Otherwise, use the free version or do without the service. Compare with alternatives that have what you need.