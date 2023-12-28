Paramount Plus is an inexpensive streaming service with some great titles. If you like to try other platforms occasionally, you'll need to know how to cancel Paramount Plus. There isn't a single answer to how this is done.

The steps to cancel a Paramount Plus subscription or a Paramount Plus free trial are the same. However, the steps differ depending on where you signed up, and there are many ways to sign up. It's important to cancel the right way because deleting the Paramount+ app isn't enough to unsubscribe.

Whether you subscribed through your computer, TV, or a platform like the Google Play Store or Apple App Store, here's how to cancel your membership.

How to cancel Paramount Plus from a computer

One way to cancel your Paramount Plus subscription is from a web browser. This method works if you signed up for Paramount Plus from a web browser on your computer, phone, or tablet or if you signed up from a smart TV, an Xbox, or another gaming console.

Visit the Paramount Plus website at Paramountplus.com. Select your name in the upper-right corner of the page. Choose Account from the drop-down menu. Select Cancel Subscription from the Subscription & Billing section. If you see a prompt asking you to stick around, select Continue to cancel. Check the box next to I understand the terms of cancellation. Select Yes, cancel to cancel your Paramount Plus subscription.

How to cancel Paramount Plus on iPhone or Android

If you pay for Paramount Plus through your device's app store, that's also how you need to unsubscribe.

Open the Settings app and select your name at the top. Choose Subscriptions. Select Paramount+. Tap Cancel Subscription or tap Cancel Free Trial if you weren't paying for it. Tap Confirm.

Use your Android Device to cancel Paramount Plus

Open the Play Store on your Android device. Tap your profile image at the top. Choose Payments & subscriptions. Select Subscriptions. Close Select the Paramount+ entry from the list. Tap Cancel subscription. Close Pick an option for why you're unsubscribing, or select Decline to answer. Select Continue. Confirm by tapping Cancel subscription. Close

Another way Android users can end a Paramount Plus subscription is through a web browser. Visit Google Play's Payments & subscriptions section to see your options.

How to cancel Paramount Plus if you signed up using a TV

Did you sign up from your Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Roku? Below are directions for canceling Paramount Plus on those devices.

These directions are for 4th-gen Apple TVs and newer.

Launch Settings. Go to Users & Accounts. Choose your account. Select Subscriptions. Select Paramount Plus. Choose Cancel Subscription.

Cancel Paramount Plus using Fire TV

Open the Your Memberships & Subscriptions area of your Amazon account. Choose Current Subscriptions from the drop-down menu. Select Manage Subscription next to the Paramount Plus entry. Select the link next to Manage Your Prime Video Channels. Choose the Paramount Plus entry. Select Cancel Channel.

Locate Paramount Plus on the home screen, but don't select it. Press * when you've highlighted the channel. Choose Manage Subscription. Select Cancel Subscription.

If you paid from your Roku, cancel through your Subscriptions on the Roku website.

Take advantage of the rest of your membership

Paramount Plus works like many streaming sites in that when you cancel, you have access throughout the rest of the billing cycle. You can continue watching your favorite titles until the expiration date.

Regardless of when you cancel Paramount Plus, you can always opt for a free movie streaming site. Those sources don't require a payment. You don't need to think about how to cancel them, and they offer all kinds of free movies and TV shows.