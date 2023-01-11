Whether you're unhappy because of a hike in membership price or you no longer enjoy the content, you easily cancel your Hulu subscription. Although canceling your Hulu subscription is pretty straightforward, you'll have to do so on your desktop or mobile browser. The process is also different if you signed up through Hulu versus a third-party platform like the Google Play Store or App Store.

This tutorial will walk you through the cancelation process as well as explain a few alternatives such as pausing or downgrading your account. And if you're looking to save a little money without going cold turkey, we have several suggestions for affordable streaming services.

Should I cancel, pause, or downgrade my Hulu subscription?

If you cancel your Hulu subscription, you'll still have access to your account until the following billing cycle. If you're traveling outside the US or simply want to explore other platforms, you can pause your Hulu subscription for up to 12 weeks When this expires, your subscription is reactivated automatically, and your credit card is charged your previous subscription rate.

Hulu has different plans and add-ons with various fees. Instead of canceling, you can remove add-ons or switch plans

How to cancel or pause your Hulu subscription

You can cancel your Hulu subscription on your desktop or mobile browser. Hulu does not have a cancellation option in its mobile apps for Android and iOS. If you are billed through a third-party platform like the Google Play Store or App Store, please skip the next section

Go to the Hulu website and sign in to your account. Click your account picture in the upper-right corner of your screen. Scroll down to the Your Subscription section. Select Cancel next to your subscription. You may be prompted to pause your subscription instead. Select No, cancel subscription to continue to cancel your subscription.

After you've canceled your subscription, you'll receive a confirmation email confirming your cancelation. You'll have access to Hulu only until the end of your current billing cycle, and you won't be charged for future cycles. You'll immediately lose access to the service if you cancel during the trial period.

How to cancel a Hulu subscription billed through a third-party platform

Hulu is offered through multiple third parties, including Amazon Prime Video, the Google Play Store, and the App Store. You can verify your billing party by going to the Payment Information section on your Hulu Account page. Once you know the company that bills your account, just click on the corresponding link on the Hulu cancelation page.

Go to your Hulu account page after canceling to make sure you successfully canceled your subscription.

How to change your Hulu plan or add-ons

Downgrading or removing add-ons is a great way to save money if you're not ready to cancel Hulu outright. Here's h

Log into your Hulu account Click your account avatar in the upper-right corner of your screen. Scroll down to the Your Subscription section. Select Manage Plan to switch to a different plan. Select Manage Add-ons to change your add-ons. Select Review Changes to confirm your selection.

Make sure your streaming service works for you

You don't have to feel stuck with a streaming service if you think you don't use it enough or if a subscription appears overpriced. In such cases, unsubscribing from certain services will free up some time and also save you money every month. But if you're still looking for options to keep you entertained, you can refer to our comprehensive list of some of the best entertainment apps on Android.