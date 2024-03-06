A VPN hides your IP address and protects you from hackers, trackers, and malicious actors. The service also gives you access to geo-locked content so that you can enjoy your favorite movies no matter where you are. ExpressVPN tops our list of the best VPNs due to its excellent speeds and broad server availability. The service is available on most devices, including budget phones, tablets, computers, and gaming consoles.

If you plan to cancel ExpressVPN because the subscription is too expensive or you no longer need it, this guide is for you. We walk you through the process of unsubscribing from the service. We also show you how to get a refund if you are unsatisfied with the experience. But you must make your request within the first 30 days of usage.

Cancel an ExpressVPN subscription purchased via Google Play Store or Apple App Store

If you purchased an ExpressVPN membership from the Google Play Store or Apple App Store, you must cancel your subscription through them.

Open the Play Store or App Store. Tap the profile icon in the upper-right corner. Select Payments and Subscriptions (it's Subscriptions if you use the App Store). Choose Subscriptions and search for your ExpressVPN subscription. Close Tap Cancel subscription. Follow the on-screen prompts to complete the process.

Canceling your membership ensures the company doesn't charge your card for renewal. Your app subscription stays active for the current billing period.

Cancel an ExpressVPN subscription purchased with a credit card or PayPal

Cancel your ExpressVPN membership from the website if you bought it using your credit card or PayPal. To do so, turn off automatic renewal. The company doesn't charge you for the next subscription cycle.

Here's how to cancel your ExpressVPN membership from the website:

Go to the ExpressVPN website. Log in to your account. Choose My Subscription from the menu. Go to the Subscription section and click Edit subscription. Select Turn Off Automatic Renewal. Follow the on-screen instructions until you see the message Your subscription has been canceled.

How to get a refund from ExpressVPN

If you're unhappy with ExpressVPN's service, you can obtain a full refund within 30 days of purchase. Get in touch with customer support via live chat or email. The company processes requests for plans purchased via the Google Play Store or ExpressVPN's website.

ExpressVPN doesn't handle refunds if you use an iOS device and made an in-app purchase through the App Store. You can contact Apple Support to request a refund, but it will be at Apple's discretion.

Here's how to get your money back before the 30 days are up:

Go to the ExpressVPN website. Sign in to your account. Click the live chat option in the lower-right corner of the screen to connect with an agent. State that you need a refund in the chat window. The company may take seven to ten business days to return the funds to your account.

Explore other VPN options and stay safe online

Canceling your ExpressVPN membership is straightforward, and the steps depend on the mode of purchase.