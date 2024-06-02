It'd be nice to get a momentum shift in the news, but for as long as it's the apparent elephant in the room, we're talking once again about Google and AI on the Android Police podcast. This week, it's the company's response to users and the publishers who have come to rely on search traffic to keep their sites alive. We'll also pull a few new Android 15 features that we're glad to see and, if we make it past the first-cup crash, we'll get to beat down on Sony for some Overwatch clones and praise it for Astro Bot!
02:11 | Google to websites: Go eat glue and rocks
- Google says it's fixing those odd AI Overviews that told people to eat glue and rocks
- OpenAI signs deals with Vox, the Atlantic to put news into ChatGPT - The Washington Post
- Massive Google Search leak unearths treasure trove of SEO data
- Google won’t comment on a potentially massive leak of its search algorithm documentation - The Verge
29:00 | Android 15
- Google's newest Android features get you RCS message editing, instant hotspot, and more
- Google Home widgets will bring one-tap controls to your Android homescreen
38:06 | State of Play
Our regular hosts are Daniel Bader and Will Sattelberg. Our editor is Jules Wang.
Android Police lives here. Reach out to us at podcast@androidpolice.com