It'd be nice to get a momentum shift in the news, but for as long as it's the apparent elephant in the room, we're talking once again about Google and AI on the Android Police podcast. This week, it's the company's response to users and the publishers who have come to rely on search traffic to keep their sites alive. We'll also pull a few new Android 15 features that we're glad to see and, if we make it past the first-cup crash, we'll get to beat down on Sony for some Overwatch clones and praise it for Astro Bot!

02:11 | Google to websites: Go eat glue and rocks

29:00 | Android 15

38:06 | State of Play

