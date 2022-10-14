With the Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro now on sale, the phones are making their way into the hands of customers who preordered or purchased them on launch day. If you bought the Pixel 7 for its camera prowess, it shouldn't disappoint you. After setting up your new phone, you would likely want to take the camera for a spin and shoot some photos to see how good they are. But you might run into a "Camera keeps stopping" error when launching the camera app. You are not alone in facing this issue, though. Multiple Pixel 7 owners users report that the camera app keeps crashing on their phones, preventing them from using it.

Reddit and Pixel's community forums (2) are filled with reports from new Pixel 7 users facing the camera app crashing issue. Our own Google editor Manuel Vonau faced a similar problem on his Pixel 7 when he tried to open the camera after initially setting up the device. Thankfully, this is not a hardware issue, and the fix is also relatively simple. You need to head to the Play Store and download the latest Google Camera build, which weighs a hefty 218MB. If the update is not showing up on your phone, restart and check again. If that does not work, clear the Play Store's cache and then look for the update. Clearing the camera app's cache and data won't work here—you must install the latest build.

While you are updating the camera app, ensure that all other apps are also up-to-date on your Pixel 7. And don't forget to check and install new system updates, too.

In some cases, users report that the camera app is working for them, but many features are missing. Even in this scenario, the solution remains the same: update the app from the Play Store. Once you get the camera up and running, check out the top Google Pixel 7 tips and tricks to try and seven settings that you need to change immediately.