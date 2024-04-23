If you’re looking for a great set of wireless earbuds and are willing to spend just under $250, I’ve got a recommendation for you! I recently had the opportunity to test Cambridge Audio’s Melomania M100 earbuds and let’s just say I walked away a very happy camper.

The M100 deliver impressive sound and call quality and a powerful ANC performance. Plus, these buds are supported by a terrific companion app. Battery life is rock-solid here, too, with Cambridge Audio really only missing the mark when it comes to overall comfort. Yeah, these aren’t the coziest buds, unfortunately. Still, the audio and other features are so good that I urge you to give the M100 earbuds a chance. Here’s what I loved about them, what I didn’t care for, and where you can buy them.

Cambridge Audio Melomania M100

Terrific ANC performance

Crisp call quality

Great companion app Cons Uncomfortable after long periods of time

Touch controls can be awkward

A little pricey $220 at Amazon $220 at Cambridge Audio

Price and availability

Goldilocks would be pleased

As of the publication of this review, the Cambridge Audio Melomania M100 cost $220. Considering the top-notch engineering that went into these little titans, I think they’re priced accordingly. They shouldn’t be as much as Bose or Sony flagship ANC buds, but it would be insulting to price them at less than $100.

The M100 are available on Amazon and through Cambridge Audio’s site. We’ve yet to see the M100 pop up anywhere else, but once they start cropping up at other retailers, we’ll be sure to update this review.

Specifications Wired/Wireless Wireless Battery Life Up to 10 hours (w/ANC enabled) Noise Cancellation Hybrid ANC Bluetooth Bluetooth 5.3 Microphones 3 far-field mics IP Rating IPX4 Supported codecs AAC, SBC, aptX Lossless, aptX Adaptive Charging type USB-C Driver Size 10mm Price $220

What’s good about the Cambridge Audio Melomania M100

Dizzying sound quality and ANC performance

Close

The Melomania M100 are equipped with many of the standout features you’d find on class-leading wireless earbuds. Engineered to tackle audio codecs like aptX Lossless, aptX Adaptive, and Bluetooth LE Audio, the M100 are primed for hi-res listening through compatible Android devices. However, as a reviewer who only has an iPhone, I was still blown away by the sound quality.

10mm drivers and Class AB amplification combine to deliver the lush and crystalline audio one should expect from much higher-priced earbuds and headphones. Classical music and singer-songwriter material sound divine with the M100 buds. Pianist Nikolai Lugansky’s rendition of Suite bergamasque was a treat for the ears. I could feel the heft and gravitas of the lower piano octaves, but felt immediate elation when the soloist approached higher notes.

The M100 made me feel like I was in a concert hall, sitting front and center. This carried over to tracks like Deux arabesques, as performed by pianist Fazil Say. The M100 brought so much articulation to this composition that I could hear Say’s breaths during some lulls in the piano.

Close

I have to mention the amazing impact of the earbuds’ active noise-canceling. There are three levels of ANC to choose from, along with transparency and normal listening modes. I like my ANC turned all the way up, so I did just that with the M100. This cut out pretty much all low-frequency noise in my listening environment.

The call quality was great, too. My test callers reported clear dialogue on my end, and I felt the same for the people I spoke to.

Delving into singer-songwriter waters, Bon Iver’s The Wolves (Act I and II) sounded even more ethereal through the M100.

Delving into singer-songwriter waters, Bon Iver’s The Wolves (Act I and II) sounded even more ethereal through the M100. Shimmering guitars and vocal melodies were the big highlights here. The buds did a decent job with rock and metal tracks, although I received the best results when switching to the rock preset in the Melomania app.

Speaking of which, I loved the app. It’s not a necessary download, but it’s a huge part of the M100 listening experience, and it’s totally free. Battery readouts for the earbuds and charging case are listed at the top of the home page, with customizations for noise-canceling, touch controls, and EQ below. There’s even a full, built-in user guide.

I was also a fan of the battery life provided by both the buds and charging case. Cambridge Audio claims you should get up to 10 hours on a full charge (with ANC enabled), plus an extra 23 hours from the charging case. And with ANC disabled, you should expect 16 hours on a full charge, with an extra 36 hours from the case. I didn't need to fully recharge the M100 buds while testing them, and even after seven hours of ANC usage at high volume, the buds still had about 40% battery remaining.

What’s bad about the Cambridge Audio Melomania M100

Not ideal for wearing all day

Michael Bizzaco / Android Police

The Melomania M100 come with three sets of silicone ear tips and two sets of memory foam tips. Unfortunately, it was hard for me to wear the M100 for long periods with any of the tip types attached, which could prove a challenge for anyone with small ears. Something about the way the buds formed a seal in my inner ears was unavoidably uncomfortable and most prominently felt after about 30 minutes of playtime. If you wanted something a little more comfortable, but at a slightly higher price point, the Jabra Elite 10 might be a better choice.

I also had a tough time with the touch controls. The touch points on the back of both drivers could be difficult to pin down, with my fingertips often slipping off the surface. I actually had the best control when tapping and long-pressing with my thumbs. Volume, phone call, and assistant commands aren’t mapped to any tones either; so you’ll have to listen closely to make sure your commands raise and lower the volume appropriately.

The charging case is a bit on the bulky side, too. Not to an unmanageable degree, but if Cambridge Audio is taking notes, I’d suggest removing the raised center bump-out inside the case. It doesn’t seem to be serving any practical purpose, and its removal would allow future versions of the M100 case to be less tall and wide.

Should you buy them?

Wait for a small markdown

Michael Bizzaco / Android Police

The Cambridge Audio Melomania M100 are an exciting pair of earbuds that even the most frequency-focused audiophiles will be able to get behind. And while I don’t think the buds are overly expensive, it wouldn’t hurt to wait for a tiny markdown. I don’t think Cambridge is wrong for pricing these at $220, but even another $20 or $30 off would go a long way.

If it wasn’t for the long-term discomfort and awkward touch controls, I probably wouldn’t mind spending more than $220.

Cambridge Audio Melomania M100 Breathtaking sound quality and immersive noise canceling are just two of the M100’s many wins. While the overall fit and touch controls could use some tweaking, these are relatively small grievances. $220 at Amazon $220 at Cambridge Audio