Google seems to be the only smartphone company to care about really improving the call experience on phones. One of its most useful features, Call Screen, was limited to Pixel owners only in the US, Canada, and Japan. Fortunately, shortly after the Pixel 6 release, the company is bringing it to several other markets, including some countries in Europe.

To refresh your memory, Call Screen lets you receive calls by transcribing what the other person is saying in real-time. It's extremely helpful when you're in a space you can't take a call or if you just want to be sure that you don't waste time entertaining spam callers.

We first spotted this expansion getting underway yesterday, with it coming to the UK. Now things are also rolling out in Germany, where we've tried out Call Screen on the Pixel 3. While transcriptions are available in German, they're not flawless, and during one of our calls, it attempted to transcribe a sentence in German when the speaker on the other end was actually speaking English.

Germany isn't the only country on the list; France, Germany, Australia, Ireland, Italy, and Spain are all part of this rollout too.

To check whether you've received it, head over to the settings menu within the Phone app on your Pixel device. Once enabled, you'll be prompted to download the regional language pack if available. You can also choose whether the speaker on the other end hears a male or a female voice.

