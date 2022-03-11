Activision has announced its plans to create a new large-scale Call of Duty game for mobile. Much like Call of Duty Mobile, this upcoming game is also a battle royale title, though this time around, the entire focus is on battle royale gameplay, and that's because this upcoming game is will exist as a native mobile interpretation of Call of Duty: Warzone. What's crazy is that Activision has announced the game in tandem with announcing that the company is looking to hire people to work on the title (and there's a laundry list of positions), which means the mobile version of Call of Duty: Warzone is nowhere even close to ready, so it would seem zero lessons were learned from Blizzard (a subsidiary of Activision) announcing Diablo Immortal several years too early.

So far, there's very little to go on since this is a fresh announcement for a game that's just starting development. Activision claims it's aiming for a AAA experience, which is somewhat believable when Call of Duty Mobile is still highly reviewed, and even I had fun with it. Of course, the existing PC and console versions of Call of Duty: Warzone have also seen satisfactory reviews (if OpenCritic is anything to go by), so there's a chance Activision will deliver a quality experience whenever the mobile interpretation of Call of Duty: Warzone arrives on Android and iOS.

All in all, it's early days, with Activision actively hiring for many of the roles needed to develop a AAA gaming experience. Whether or not the company will deliver is another matter, but so far, Activision is doing well with Call of Duty Mobile with over 100-million downloads on the Play Store, so here's hoping the company doesn't fall victim to an endless development cycle (like Blizzard's Diablo Immortal) and gets the mobile version of Call of Duty: Warzone into our hands within the next couple of years.

