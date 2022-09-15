The Call of Duty franchise has seen renewed success in the free-to-play space. On consoles and PC, Call of Duty: Warzone has millions of active players, and on mobile, Call of Duty Mobile lets you play on the go. During Game Spot's mobile gaming show, a mobile version of Warzone was announced by Activision, and if you'd like to check it out on your device, you can now pre-register to download it as soon as it becomes available.

Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile is, as the name suggests, a mobile version of the popular free-to-play game. It's a battle royale, like Fortnite or PUBG, so by now, you should be familiar with the basics — you get dropped off in a continually shrinking map and fight hundreds of players as the map keeps shrinking, until eventually, there's only one player standing. Call of Duty Mobile already had a battle royale mode, but Warzone Mobile might seek to bring the full Warzone experience to smartphones.

The game will presumably feature Warzone's original Verdansk map. Many details about the game remain a mystery so far, despite the Google Play pre-registration listing now open. The listing doesn't tell us much, either. It's not known yet if Warzone Mobile will feature cross-play with console and PC players (like Fortnite Mobile does), but it will likely feature, at least, cross-play between Android and iOS players. What we know is that it will feature shared progression, and it will let you play against up to 120 players.

If you want to play Warzone Mobile as soon as it's out, make sure to head over to the Google Play Store listing and pre-register now. The game will be automatically downloaded to your device as soon as it's released. Given how little is known about the game at the moment, though, we wouldn't count on it being released anytime soon. We'll have to wait and see when it's out. In the meantime, there are hundreds of other great mobile games for you to check out, though.