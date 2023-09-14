Summary California is set to pass its own right-to-repair act, which could eliminate restrictions on accessing repair parts and services for electronics.

In the US, California is renowned as one of the largest tech hubs in the country. However, accessibility to the products and services developed by California-based companies has been limited. Tech giants, such as Apple, have lobbied extensively to limit access to product parts that could be used in repairs. Now, California is set to pass its own right-to-repair act, which could eliminate the restrictions surrounding accessibility.

At the beginning of September, the California state assembly unanimously voted to pass Senate Bill 244, also known as the right-to-repair act. Now, the bill will be subject to a concurrence vote in the Senate before eventually making it to California Governor Gavin Newsom. Under the legislation, consumers will presumably be able to bring their electronics to third-party technicians for repair. While this is technically already an option, it has been notoriously difficult to obtain replacement parts, software, and other technology necessary to efficiently repair products. Even when similar replacement items can be obtained, they are often considered unverified for use by the original manufacturer.

Now, there is an increasing movement to free consumers and technicians alike from these constraints. California is just one of three states that have shifted in favor of right-to-repair legislation — both Minnesota and New York have explored enacting similar laws over the past year. New York’s Digital Fair Repair Act, for instance, was created to push manufacturers to make repair instructions and replacement parts more accessible. However, it specified that the legislation would not only apply to parts — software must be made available as well.

Whether tech companies will continue to rally against these laws has yet to be seen, but many of the most dominant have shifted their opinions on the matter. Apple notably made its support known for Sen. Susan Eggman’s push for the right-to-repair act in California. This came as a surprise to some, who remember the company’s previous attempts to lobby against such legislation. Slowly, however, Apple began to change its tune with the rollout of its own self-repair programs. It supposedly does not take issue with the California right-to-repair law, so long as it sustains consumer safety and data security. Apple also wants third-party services to disclose when they aren’t using certified Apple-made materials to repair devices.

The soonest the right-to-repair law could go into effect is 2024, but there is still plenty of time for amendments along the way. That being said, it’s hard to believe lawmakers won’t make some concessions to appease the groaning from Big Tech, which makes its home in California.