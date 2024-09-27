Key Takeaways California's new law will require digital storefronts to clarify that consumers are buying licenses, not outright ownership of digital goods.

The law forces companies to use distinct language when selling digital media to specify license terms to avoid false advertising fines.

The law goes into effect next yea, but won't apply to companies that offer “permanent offline downloads” of digital goods.

California often sets the bar for technology legislation across the US. In recent years, the state has enacted several laws that strengthen consumer digital rights, from strong right-to-repair rules to giving residents greater control over their privacy. Earlier this month, Governor Gavin Newsom signed a 'click-to-cancel' bill that simplifies the process of canceling subscriptions. And now a new bill aims to bring transparency to the buying and selling of digital goods like movies, e-books, and video games.

When you visit the Microsoft Store and click the buy button to purchase, say, Minecraft, you're not actually buying the game but licensing it. That license can be revoked by the company at any time. The same goes for movies, e-books, and other types of digital content. California’s new law will make digital storefronts tell you upfront that you're only getting a license to use the media, not actually owning it (via Android Authority).

The law, going into effect next year, will ban companies from using words like “buy” or “purchase” unless they specifically mention that you're getting full, unrestricted access, not just a license. This notice will have to be “distinct and separate” from the other terms and conditions of the purchase, according to the bill. Those who do not comply will be fined for false advertising.

The law targets disappearing digital media

Companies don’t often revoke licenses to the content you buy, but it does happen sometimes. For example, Ubisoft delisted the racing game The Crew in December 2023, took its servers offline, and then started pulling licenses to the game.

“As retailers continue to pivot away from selling physical media, the need for consumer protections on the purchase of digital media has become increasingly more important,” Assemblymember Jacqui Irwin, who tabled the Consumer Protection bill before the California State Legislature, said in a statement.

The law won’t apply to subscription services, free downloads like demos, or companies that offer “permanent offline downloads” of digital goods.