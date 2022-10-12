Prime Early Access is starting to wind down, but there are still plenty of deals still in stock

Amazon's Prime Early Access event is now more than half over, and there have been plenty of great deals so far. Some of the best discounts we've seen are on Samsung products, presenting an excellent opportunity to get started in the ecosystem Samsung has created. From $150 watches up to the $1,380 Galaxy Z Fold 4, these deals can fit every need and budget.

Galaxy Watch 4

The Galaxy Watch 4 marked Samsung's return to Wear OS and the reinvention of the platform as a whole. The Galaxy Watch 5 may have replaced it this year, but that doesn't mean you should ignore the Watch 4, especially since there's not much difference between the two generations.

And now that the Pixel Watch has arrived and doesn't quite meet fitness expectations, there's even more reason to skip that $350 bauble and grab the no-nonsense $150 Watch 4. Only the Silver 40mm (Wi-Fi) is that price at Amazon, so if you want Black instead, you'll need to turn to Best Buy's $170 deal on the 44mm Black Watch 4 (Wi-Fi).

My 44mm Wi-Fi model might not last multiple days like the Watch 5, but with an always-on display, constant heart rate monitoring, and sleep tracking, it manages about 25 hours between charges. The Galaxy Watch 4 is the best smartwatch I've ever owned, and One UI Watch 4.5 based on Wear OS 3.5 makes it even better, bringing watch faces from the new model and improved accessibility features.

Galaxy S22 Ultra

The Galaxy S22 Ultra is an absolute powerhouse, and I've loved every minute spent with it since it was launched at the beginning of the year. The massive 6.8" display looks gorgeous, and the buttery 120Hz refresh rate makes the phone live up to the levels of performance promised by its specs.

Right now the 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB models are available for $890, $990, and $1,090 respectively. That's a $310 discount across all models and an offer that shouldn't be overlooked.

The S22 Ultra's cameras, while not to everyone's taste, are unparalleled in versatility, thanks to the dedicated 3X and 10X optical zoom lenses and the standard wide and ultrawide sensors. Topping it all off is the S Pen, making this device a Galaxy Note in all but name and a true successor to the long line of power user devices that came before it.

Galaxy Z Fold 4

The Galaxy Z Fold 4 might be an iterative upgrade over the Fold 3, but that does nothing to diminish how good this device is. The hardware improved majorly in two areas this year — cameras and battery life. The battery is the same physical size, but the TSMC-manufactured Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 runs cool and efficiently, finally making the Fold 4 last all day. The cameras might not be the same as the S22 Ultra, but they match the S22+, with a stellar 50MP primary camera taking center stage.

The Z Fold 4 is discounted to $1,380 for the 256GB model and $1,450 for the 512GB. That's a $410 and $470 discount, respectively.

The Fold 4 runs Android 12L, which Google developed specifically to improve Android on larger screens like tablets and foldables. Apps support more layouts and can transition more smoothly, and the device gets a desktop-inspired taskbar. This taskbar has your favorite apps from your homescreen dock, along with your gesture navigation or three-button nav and an app drawer shortcut. Accessing multiwindow has never been easier, with a quick swipe opening your apps in split-screen.

Galaxy S22+

If you want flagship performance but prefer something more pocketable than the S22 Ultra or Z Fold 4, the Galaxy S22+ might be the phone for you. With a 6.6" display, it doesn't sound much smaller than the Ultra, but when you factor in the rounded design and flat display, it's more comfortable in the hand and pocket.

Like the Fold 4, the S22+ got a significant camera upgrade this year. The primary lens uses a new 50MP sensor that enables 8K recording without cropping into the telephoto lens, and that zoom camera is now 3X instead of 2X, making it perfect for portrait mode. If you don't mind sacrificing Space Zoom and the S Pen, the S22+ is a solid phone.

Galaxy Tab S7 FE

Not everyone needs flagship specs in a tablet. If all you're looking for is something to watch YouTube and Netflix on while retaining the ability to do basic multitasking, the Galaxy Tab S7 FE could be the perfect fit. The Snapdragon 750G is more than capable of running streaming apps and some light games, and at a push, you'll be able to use two apps side by side.

Like the S21 FE, this tablet didn't make sense at its launch price, but with a discount like we see today, it's much more reasonable. The Tab S7 FE is available in 64GB for $400 ($130 off), and 256GB for $500 ($180 off).

Galaxy S21 FE

At launch, the Galaxy S21 FE wasn't as easy to recommend as its predecessor. It came out much later than the S20 FE did, putting it close to the launch of the S22, and while it shared the same price as the S20 FE, the regular Galaxy S21 was cheaper than its predecessor. Thankfully, that awkwardness goes away when it's discounted as it is today.

The S21 FE takes the basic formula of the regular Galaxy S21 and cuts corners to make itself more affordable. The cameras are downgraded, wireless charging is removed, and the back is made of plastic rather than glass. Besides that, you're getting similar specs to the Galaxy S21, from the Snapdragon 888 to the display capable of 120Hz and HDR 10.

Galaxy Tab S8 and S8+

Samsung tablets are, sadly, the only Android tablets worth buying these days. The Galaxy Tab S8 and S8+ are both fantastic pieces of hardware, thanks to their 120Hz displays, Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC, AKG-tuned speakers, and S Pen support.

The smaller 11" Tab S8 sadly lacks the OLED panel of its bigger sibling, settling for a TFT LCD instead. This is disappointing, but it doesn't stop it from being an excellent tablet. Samsung's One UI 4.1.1, based on Android 12L, makes the most of the large display, bringing the taskbar over from the Fold 4, which provides quick access to apps and multitasking. Other software tricks like pop-up windows make these tablets a powerhouse.

Both benefit from the S Pen, which is great on a phone and excellent on a tablet when paired with a good sketchbook app or for precision spreadsheet editing. Samsung DeX is also on board, turning your tablet into a mini PC with a desktop interface and free-form window support when connected to a keyboard and mouse

The Tab S8+ combines all of this with a larger 12.4" AMOLED display and a bigger battery. Whether the higher quality AMOLED display is worth an extra $200 is up to you, but I'd seriously consider it as an upgrade.

Galaxy Buds Pro

The Galaxy Buds Pro sound great, and we called them the closest thing you'll find to Airpods for Android in our review back in 2020. The bass is strong without overpowering everything else, the touch controls are some of the best I've ever used, and the active noise cancellation (ANC) works like a charm.

While these may have been replaced by the Galaxy Buds 2 a few months ago, the originals still sound great and perform admirably. They're quoted for up to eight hours on a charge, with the case providing a total of twenty-eight hours of listening time, but in my experience, they would often last closer to ten hours with ANC switched on.

The only downside to the Buds Pro is the use of nickel in the charging contacts, which one in ten of the population is allergic to. If you know you're OK with nickel, these are a bargain at $120 ($80 off).

Samsung Wireless Charger Duo (2022)

I'm going to heap a lot of praise on this wireless charger, but it's with good reason. While I don't have this exact model, I own two of the 2019 version, and it has held up phenomenally over the last three years.

Designed to keep your whole Galaxy ecosystem charged, the main pad is one of the largest to support Samsung's proprietary 15W wireless Super Fast Charge while the secondary pad can keep your Galaxy Watch or Galaxy Buds topped off.

The Duo uses standard Qi charging, so anything that supports that standard will work on the main pad, even an iPhone. A cooling fan sits inside the charger to circulate air underneath the devices, preventing excess heat buildup. I've been sleeping with two of these by my bed, one on each side, since 2019, and the fan isn't noticeable.

Quickly slapping my phone down next to my earbuds or watch as I go to sleep at night is the most convenient method of charging I've found, and these chargers have traveled the country with me in the last three years, and they've held up perfectly.