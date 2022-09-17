Tim Cook threw us for a loop this week when he told us to go buy our moms iPhones as a way to "solve" the problem of iMessage not supporting RCS as a "texting" and "chatting" app. Whatever those terms mean. We get into a spirited debate on that topic, other Apple issues (of course), and a heaping plate of Google as our main course with this edition of the Android Police podcast. Yes, we're glad we're back.

Rate and review and subscribe and thanks! Well, if we had that text in white Helvetica and on a black shirt, it'd be trendy.

02:38 | Apple cores

17:54 | Google up

31:25 | Google down

41:39 | Why can't you two just get along?

Find the team on Twitter - @journeydan @AraWagco @Will_Sattelberg @PointJules

Reach out to us - podcast@androidpolice.com

Music - "18" and "34" by HOME licensed under CC BY 3.0