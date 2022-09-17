Tim Cook threw us for a loop this week when he told us to go buy our moms iPhones as a way to "solve" the problem of iMessage not supporting RCS as a "texting" and "chatting" app. Whatever those terms mean. We get into a spirited debate on that topic, other Apple issues (of course), and a heaping plate of Google as our main course with this edition of the Android Police podcast. Yes, we're glad we're back.
02:38 | Apple cores
- The Apple Watch Ultra is the rugged fitness watch Samsung should have made
- As Android wants to get rid of hole-punch cameras, Apple doubles down with Dynamic Island
- Google apps want in on iOS 16's lock screen widgets and we're not at all jealous or anything
17:54 | Google up
- Google could make the 256GB Pixel 7 more widely available than Pixel 6
- Google's next budget Chromecast shouldn't be prohibitively priced, after all
- These wild new Emoji Kitchen thumbs-up combos are pure nightmare fuel
31:25 | Google down
- Google cuts funding to Area 120, kills half of its projects prematurely
- Google is reportedly finished making Pixelbooks
- Google’s record Android EU fine won't be overturned, confirms court
41:39 | Why can't you two just get along?
- Tim Cook would rather sell you an iPhone than bring RCS to iMessage
- The sooner Android accepts RCS is dead, the sooner we can choose the next messaging platform that matters
- The iPhone 14 still can't perform a very simple task
