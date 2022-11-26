If you were thinking about gifting yourself or a loved one an Apple iPhone 14 Pro for Christmas, you’re out of luck. Apple is suffering from supply chain issues and factory worker protests that have led to severe backorders. Things are looking better for Samsung phones, though. Samsung’s standard colors are all available for quick shipping. And you can even get the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra in some exclusive colors a few days before Christmas when you order right now—all while also getting in on Samsung’s excellent Black Friday savings.

Why you should buy the Galaxy S22 Ultra in a special color

Phones have become commodities and often don’t feel as exciting as they once did. Even the best flagship phones, in particular, often look and feel similar. It definitely doesn’t help that the most expensive phones are often available only in the most boring colors. While Samsung isn’t an exception to the rule, the company is trying to buck the trend with some exclusive colors it only sells in the Samsung Store. We’re looking at a pretty standard gray Graphite color, but the company also has a Red and a really snazzy Sky Blue color on offer.

Black is understated and nice, but also kind of boring

The best thing about these colors is that they don’t come at an extra charge. You can get them for the same great price as the other color options available through vendors other than Samsung. The only real downside is that if you need to order a Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra in this exclusive color, you will have to wait a lot longer until you can hold it in your hands than the regular colors. At the time of writing this on November 26, the regular colors would arrive at your doorstep on December 1, while the exclusive color variants would arrive by December 20.

If you’re planning to gift the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra, this long wait could be well worth it. After all, the recipient can enjoy their new device in a color they won’t see on the street all that often. For this scenario, having the phone arrive shortly before Christmas isn’t a big problem.

Why this is a great deal

Samsung’s Black Friday and Cyber Monday offers are still in full swing, and there are plenty of great phone deals. So even if you don’t decide to go for an exclusive color, you’re in for some great savings. When you don’t have any old devices to trade in, you can get the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra for $975, which is $225 off its list price. Since virtually everyone has some old phone or tablet lying around, you’ll be able to go much lower. With the right trade-in, you can go all the way down to $245.

The Samsung Store offers the best trade-in deals, but if you want to buy it without having to give any of your devices away, you might want to take a look at Amazon and Best Buy. Both merchants sell the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra for $900 flat, which is $75 less than what Samsung offers without trade-ins. Just keep in mind that you can’t get the pretty Sky Blue or the flaming Red colorways, then.