This year's Samsung lineup includes the Galaxy S24, Galaxy S24+, and Galaxy S24 Ultra, a trio that makes for some of the best phones you can find today. Stalwart chips power these high-end devices, boasting impressive Galaxy AI features, one of the best and most compelling camera setups, and great battery life in three distinctive form factors. But the question is, should buy them today or wait more than six months for the next generation of Galaxy flagships?

The Galaxy S24 series is a popular lineup

Galaxy AI has definitely helped boost sales

Google already showcased what AI could do with its Pixel 8 series in October 2023, and Samsung made it even more popular with its heavily AI-focused Galaxy S24 series. While the competition has also embraced AI in one way or another, Samsung and Google are the only two companies that are heavily promoting and focusing on selling new AI tools.

As such, the Galaxy S24 series has become one of Samsung's best-selling devices, with users flocking to upgrade for its new benefits and features. The bonus is that the lineup still offers one of the most advanced and complete packages with a premium build quality.

Samsung also delivered on the software front, promising seven years of OS updates for its latest device generation, making it an even better deal for those holding on to their devices for even longer. The added benefit of new AI features, hardware enhancements, and software support makes the Galaxy S24 series a no-brainer for many, and we can’t blame them.

The Samsung Galaxy S24 series offers one of the most comprehensive Android experiences in various form factors, premium build quality, long battery life, and excellent cameras that you can buy today.

The Galaxy S25 series will be even better

But the next-generation flagships are still many months away

AI is understandably the new buzzword and the technology offers legitimate use cases and many benefits. It makes our daily lives simpler and easier. But it would help if you considered how frequently you want to use it, and whether any of the models in the series offer enough value for your hard-earned cash. If you see yourself taking advantage of the new hardware and software improvements, then by all means. The Galaxy S24 series is an excellent buy.

However, if you already have a fairly recent device that still works well, and you don’t want to spend more money, waiting wouldn't be a bad idea. Samsung is expected to release its next-generation device in the first quarter of 2025, and while that’s still a long time away, there’s no need to buy what’s on the market today, unless you have the budget and need.

Waiting for months for the Galaxy S25 lineup to arrive could be very grueling. So, as a rule of thumb, I recommend buying devices for what they offer today, not tomorrow. If the Galaxy S24 series provides exactly what you need right now, and you have the reason, urge, and budget, why not buy it today? Waiting for the new series only makes sense if you’re not in a hurry and want to be among the first to buy it, taking advantage of early bundles and promotions.

Speaking of which, the Galaxy S24 series has been on the market for a few months, making it an excellent time to buy on discount, saving you even more in the long run. There are lots of cases, screen protectors, chargers, and other accessories available. Therefore, waiting only makes sense for early adopters and who will be due for an upgrade.