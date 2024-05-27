The OnePlus 12 isn't just far and away the best OnePlus smartphone to date; it’s also one of the best Android phones that money can buy, period. With its all-inclusive package, from the substantial Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset down to the day-long battery life and zippy wireless charging, it’s one of the best premium devices without the staggering price tags of devices by Samsung or Google.

But the question is, should you buy the latest OnePlus 12 or wait for the next-generation OnePlus 13? The next installment will likely have better and more powerful specifications, improved cameras, and potentially even more AI and standard features, but is it enough to make the jump?

The OnePlus 12 is a solid, must-buy flagship

It’s a powerful device that ticks most of the boxes

In AP's review, Chris Wedel gave the OnePlus 12 a 9/10 rating for its well-rounded design. The device is powered by the premium Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, and the phone can easily handle any power-intensive tasks, even the most graphically demanding ones. It also has a strikingly large and beautiful display, which OnePlus has always been known for.

The OnePlus 12 sports all the features we know and love, and the latest version of OxygenOS is also running the recent Android 14 update. The company has already received the Android 15 Beta update, setting expectations high regarding how quickly the OS could be delivered this year.

In a nutshell, the OnePlus 12 is an excellent high-end smartphone that costs a little less than other competing devices, such as the Galaxy S24 series and the Google Pixel 8 Pro. It has a more than capable camera setup, a large battery, and even support for fast wired and wireless charging. It is a no-brainer for those looking for a simple device that delivers in nearly every department.

Not much is certain, and we're still months away

OnePlus, like other OEMs, often makes small iterative updates to its lineup year over year. As such, we expect to see small updates to the next-generation OnePlus 13 flagship, which is expected to be released in December for the Chinese market and January 2025 for the international variant. While it might be worth waiting if you're on a more recent Android device, for those looking for a bang-for-your-buck flagship right now, it's hard to beat the OnePlus 12.

While we’re still months away, the OnePlus 13 will reportedly sport a redesigned curved display, various camera improvements, and presumably the latest high-end Qualcomm chip, which will likely be the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4. Given we’re still far away from the release, many things could change, and it’d be bold of us to presume any of the hardware and software details in advance. But as things stand, we’re expecting relatively small changes.

The OnePlus 12’s life cycle is not even midway

This device already promises everything you need

Smartphones are constantly evolving and getting better year after year, so there will always be the next big thing. If you need a phone today, waiting isn't necessarily a feasible option. We always say that you should buy a smartphone for what it is today, not what it’s promised tomorrow. As such, if you’re looking to upgrade or need a new phone, the OnePlus 12 is excellent and will offer everything you need.

However, if you’re still happy with your existing device, or your contract is set to renew just before the OnePlus 13, and you don’t mind paying the early-bird price for the privilege of having the latest and the greatest, your best option is to wait. And if your current device is holding up just fine, and you’re generally happy with its features, capability, and overall performance, you will likely not need to upgrade. That is unless you have the budget and the desire to try something new and different.