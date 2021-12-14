If you’re a Pixel die-hard, you may have been crushed by the news that the second-gen Pixel Stand wouldn’t be released alongside the Pixel 6 back in October. Perhaps, in your desolation, you caved to the desperation for a first-party wireless charging experience and bought the first-gen Pixel Stand for only $40. The stouter among you found hope when the pre-order was finally announced last month. Today, that discipline pays off with the official launch of the new Pixel Stand.

If you have a PIxel 6 or 6 Pro — and the latest software update — you’ll be able to charge your phone at up to 23W (21W for the Pixel 6) wirelessly. To handle that extra power, and the heat that goes along with it, the new stand has a “nearly silent” fan to keep everything cool. If you have any other EPP-compatible phone you’ll be able to get 15W out of it, which is more than the original Pixel Stand at 10W, but nowhere near the 50W of the OnePlus Warp Charger.

Much like the original (which launched in 2018 alongside the Pixel 3), if you own a Pixel the new Pixel Stand is more than just a wireless charger. Your phone can recognize when it’s sitting on the charger so it can automatically turn into a hub for your smart home or a digital picture frame. If you’ve got more than one, you can set up your phone to do different things on different stands.

You can order the new Pixel Stand online at the Google Store, or buy one at Google’s store in Chelsea, NYC for a cool $79.

