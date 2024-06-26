The Google Pixel Fold is one of the best foldable smartphones that money can buy right now, especially if you’re in the US, where the selection of foldables is fairly limited comnpared to regions like the EU. That said, there are still a few noteworthy devices available, most of which are available at similar prices, and with similar benefits.

However, the Pixel Fold stands out with its wider design, which can unfold to reveal a large landscape main display that measures 7.6-inches. It’s excellent for browsing, multitasking, and even gaming. However, given it’s been over a year since the Pixel Fold's debut, it’s time to ask whether it’s still worth buying it today, or if you should wait for the Pixel Fold 2, rumored to release as early as, potentially, Google's August 13th Pixel event.

Related Google Pixel Fold review: An $1,800 rough draft Google's first foldable fails to live up to its full potential

The Pixel Fold got the software mostly right

The Pixel Fold has a dock, the ability to run two apps side-by-side, and more

Close

As a Samsung Galaxy Z Fold user who also tried the Pixel Fold for a short time, I can attest that Google has nailed the essentials with this device. The Android system features a dock and the ability to run two apps side-by-side, among other useful functions. It's a smooth experience, and while power users like myself may occasionally use three or four apps when the phone is unfolded, it’s not necessary for most tasks.

That’s why it’s only fine for the most part, though. While Google has done a great job optimizing the software experience for most users, it’s not great for power users who want to have their notes, a specific app, and a calculator open, for example. Or any other combination of apps.

These are niche use cases, but the Fold is for a niche audience. It’s more expensive than conventional devices, and it’s best suited for those who can take advantage of the massive display. Therefore, Google should’ve done a little more.

Hardware concerns did not help sales

Unable to open fully and screen failure gave the Pixel a bad first impression

The Pixel Fold received a lot of mixed press initially, due to the display breaking for some users, and the phone's inability to fully open. It wasn’t a good start, despite the phone working well for most people. Months later, the issues have seemingly disappeared, but the damage was already done, and most power users still joke about the Pixel Fold not being able to fully open, or requiring too much force to do so.

At this point, it’s probably fair to say the hardware wasn’t as solid as most people thought, but it still worked as intended. While, yes, it required some force to open completely, the rest of the hardware worked well, and it still holds up today. It's why we still recommend it as one of the best foldable devices around.

The Pixel Fold boasts a 5.8-inch cover and a 7.6-inch main display. It’s plenty bright, colorful, and large enough to handle most tasks. But one of the main reasons why it wasn't the best device is due to Google’s decision to make it open in a horizontal state. While this goes against my first point, it wasn’t entirely on Google for the Fold's lack of success.

Developers didn’t optimize their apps to work in that mode, and many applications didn’t play well in that orientation. Apps would often have empty spaces on the sides, and apps sometimes opened in a traditional aspect ratio, as if it were a normal smartphone without the folding element.

It wasn’t a great experience, especially compared to the likes of Samsung or OnePlus' foldables, which used vertical orientations when their devices were unfolded.

The Google Pixel Fold 2 will be more refined and easier to use

New design, refined hardware, and a new form factor