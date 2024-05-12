The Google Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro are some of the best Android phones you can buy right now, even halfway through their first year of life. Google's promise that the duo would receive seven years of updates set a new standard for the platform, while their respective camera systems remain some of the best you'll find on a smartphone today. However, with the Google Pixel 9 series launching in October, the question is whether it’s worth buying the Pixel 8 series now or waiting a few extra months to buy the Pixel 9.

Google raised the bar with the Pixel 8 series

Let’s address the elephant in the room. The Google Pixel 8 series is excellent in basically every way possible. Google finally managed to address and fix most issues we had with the Pixel 7 series and even previous-generation devices. The company also promised that it’d update its latest devices for an incredible seven years, making both phones a superb value, even at their new prices.

With seven years of updates, Google raised the bar for all other phone manufacturers, making direct and long software support a key selling feature. Whether you buy the Pixel 8 series today, tomorrow, or a year from now, it’ll continue to receive security and software updates, keeping the entire lineup up-to-date and relevant until 2030.

It’s worth noting that some features could remain limited on newer Pixels, but for built-in Android features and security, the devices should stay updated and fully functional for years.

The Pixel 9 series should offer three devices

Worth the wait, but only if you’re still happy with your existing device

Pixel 9 series leaked renders

On the other hand, if you already have a fairly recent device and are happy to hold on to it until at least October, the Pixel 9 series might be worth waiting for. If the current rumors are to be believed, the Pixel 9 will be smaller than the Pixel 8 — a pattern Google has held for the last couple of years — while the Pixel 9 Pro XL would take over the usual big-screen slot. In between the two phones would be a newly-smaller Pixel 9 Pro, bringing the same premium touch to consumers without the larger 6.7-inch display.

In terms of features, all three devices are expected to come with the new Google Tensor G4 chipset, which is expected to be a small spec bump over the Tensor G3. While the details are still up for debate, we expect the chip to perform slightly better and be more power efficient, while handling AI-related tasks even better than before.

Connectivity should also receive a healthy dose of updates, as the modem will reportedly be faster and more power efficient than the current generation. Of course, these are the usual features we expect to see in new devices, but there’s a chance Google could make several new AI features and hardware improvements that could make the next generation even more appealing.

The Pixel 8 series is the way to go, for now

They already excel at everything

The camera will almost certainly be better in the new generation, and if you’re after the latest and greatest, this alone makes it worth waiting for the Pixel 9 series. That said, given how little information we have about the new models, it’d be foolish not to recommend the already amazing Pixel 8 series, which is still just seven months old. The Pixel 8 series has already proved to be excellent in the premium device category, capable of capturing beautiful photos, multitasking, and easily running demanding games.

Both phones already excel at everything you need today, and unless you can wait until October, we’d recommend you pick up the Pixel 8 series, as Google often runs promotions that make it a steal. And with the Pixel 8a now unleashed, Google has never had a stronger portfolio of marvelous devices than it does today.