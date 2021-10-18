We've left behind the summer months, but that doesn't mean many of us aren't still heading out for long camping weekends, fishing trips, hunting, or just about anything else that takes us away from the humming comfort of the power grid. If your array of gadgets can't be trusted to survive the long trips out without some assistance, check out Jackery's anniversary sale to save 15% on your next huge battery.

If you haven't encountered Jackery's products before, check out some of our reviews for recent products, including the Explorer 300, Explorer 1000, and Explorer 1500. You'll find they're built to be sturdy and have some great features, and of course, the capacities are massive. We haven't spent any time with the solar generators, but Amazon reviews for units like the SolarSaga 100W and Solar Generator 1000 are overwhelmingly positive.

Everything is on sale for 15% off across the board, and it applies to Jackery's website and all of Amazon's major stores, including Amazon USA, Amazon DE, Amazon UK, and Amazon Canada. The event is running from today (October 18th) through October 20th; so don't wait too long if you're thinking about picking up something for the next trip out, or maybe even just preparing for some possibly rough winter weather.

