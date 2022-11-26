The Black Friday weekend is in full swing, and there are tons of great deals to be had on the best phones around. Physical products aren’t the only thing that’s on sale, though. A lot of apps and games are also discounted for the rebate holidays, and among them is also one of my favorite apps: Bundled Notes. The excellent Android-first note-taking app’s annual plan is currently 40% off, bringing the price down to roughly $7.20 for a full year of service for new subscribers.

I’ve already written about Bundled Notes extensively, and I’m still convinced that it’s one of the best note-taking and task management apps around, even if it involves a small learning curve. Its interface is flexible and can adjust to your needs, making it easy to turn it into something that works for you. Thanks to a powerful tagging system with rules, colors, and more, an optional Kanban board view for tracking project progress, and the ability to add attachments like photos and PDF files, Bundled Notes is a great tool for anyone who needs to take notes and manage to-dos on the move.

A lot of the features described here are completely free to use on Android, but to access the app on the web, you’ll need the subscription. The paid version will also give you the option to lift a hard limit on notes and more storage for your attachments.

Why this is a great deal

Even when you’re not ready to jump the gun just yet and would like to try the app for a bit, it’s not really expensive in the grand scheme of things. At $18 a year, it’s one of the cheapest and most fairly priced subscriptions around. If you’re not in the US, be sure to check the price in your local currency, too. The developer made sure to adjust the price for local conditions, meaning that it doesn’t necessarily equal the dollar price 1:1 when converted.

At $7.20 for a full year, the app truly is a steal then. That’s less than a dollar per month, and it gives you access to unlimited notes storage, some gracious storage for attachments like images and PDFs, and the web app. An iOS app is currently in the works, too, and you will be able to access it in full with this same subscription.

To take advantage of the deal, be sure to download Bundled Notes below and then look for the in-app purchase option.