Source: Amazon Anker 317 $27 $38 Save $11 This Anker charger charges all USB-C tech products fast and protects them with ActiveShield. For 30% off, you can get the charger and a free cable. $27 at Amazon

Not all chargers are created equal. Some chargers aren’t as fast as they need to be, and with Android smartphones and tablets to charge, time is of the essence. One of the great things about shopping for a charger is that there are tons of different chargers you can grab, but if you want a reputable and powerful one, we suggest this option from Anker. It's a relatively compact 100W wall charger that drops down to just $27 when you clip the on-page coupon at Amazon.

Why an Anker wall charger is worth buying

There is a lot of power packed into this smaller charger. It charges at 100W, so it can get your tech to fully charge (especially if you’re not using it) in about two hours. Made for USB-C to USB-C devices, your hardware, including the Nintendo Switch, Stream Deck, and Android smartwatches, is compatible.

Similar to other Anker chargers, this one has a foldable design that makes this charger easy to take on the go with you without its prongs bending. Additionally, this Anker charger has ActiveShield built into it so that when your hardware is charging, the temperature is monitored and your gear is protected. ActiveShield is a key feature because you don’t want to charge your hardware with a charger that doesn’t protect expensive tech products. Grabbing one of these will help put you at ease with each charge.

With this purchase, you’ll receive a 5-foot USB-C cable that you can take with you on the go. While you’re grabbing this Anker charger, you might want to pick up another USB-C cable just in case you lose the free one. For 30% off, this charger will get your gear ready to use in no time.