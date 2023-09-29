Source: Amazon Amazon Echo Pop $15 $50 Save $35 The Amazon Echo Pop features a front-facing speaker and Eero range extender functionality for an entry-level $40 normally. Right now, when you get a month of Amazon Music Unlimited you can score one for just $5 extra. $15 at Amazon

If you're looking for a new music streaming service to check out, Amazon has an offer that's hard to pass up. Right now, if you sign up for a month of Amazon Music Unlimited, you can get one of the company's colorful smart speakers for just a few extra bucks. That's right, new subscribers can get the Echo Pop for just $5 extra, bringing the total purchase price to just $15 for this great bundle.

The speaker is available in a few different color options, and it's compatible with a bunch of other services and offers access to weather details, smart home control, and more using just your voice.

Why buy the Echo Pop and Amazon Music Unlimited now?

With this bundle, you basically get the Echo Pop for just $5, which is a steal of a deal. The $10 spent toward Amazon Music Unlimited auto-renews unless you cancel your subscription. If you stick to it, you have access to 100 million songs, some of which aren’t found on other streaming platforms.

The Echo Pop is a rather cute and compact smart speaker that can easily blend into its surroundings. It takes on a half-circle shape that sets it apart from other Echo speakers without compromising on the same features. You can set timers, check the weather, listen to the news, order things from Amazon, make calls, and more.

The Echo Pop is also compatible with smart home devices like smart lights or smart bulbs, so you can control more features in your home with just your voice. A small arc of LEDs at the top edge of this speaker will light up in response to your queries and commands. You could also rest well knowing that this speaker aims to be environmentally friendly. The exterior fabric is made from 100% post-consumer recycled yarn, and the aluminum housing is made from 80% recycled aluminum. The speaker’s package is also 100% recyclable.

The speaker typically retails for $40, so getting it for just $5 is a no-brainer. Even the $10 Amazon Music subscription and a total price of $15 puts this deal among one of the best prices for the Echo Dot so far.