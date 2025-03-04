About three years ago, I reviewed the Framework Laptop Chromebook Edition. It's one of the few higher-end Chromebooks and is an impressive machine. Still, it doesn't look like Framework will make more Chromebooks, so there is no upgrade path to continue using ChromeOS with newer Framework hardware. This is where using a Framework device shines. The company is all about easily repairable electronics. So, the body that housed my Chromebook Edition is a platform onto which I can slap new parts to upgrade away from ChromeOS, and so I did.

Framework's detailed docs set me on a path to excellence

But it cost me

When I saw that Framework offers a detailed explanation in its knowledge base that covers which parts to replace on its Chromebook to move to new hardware and a new OS, I placed my order for an AMD Ryzen 7 mainboard, a new Wi-Fi card that supports AMD, along with a new input cover to replace the non-standard ChromeOS keyboard and its touchpad, all while adding the fingerprint sensor that didn't make it into the Chromebook Edition.

I also purchased new DDR5 SO-DIMM memory (often the curse of switching to a new MOBO in any PC system) and picked up a new 1TB M.2 drive to house my OS and files. I spent around $1,000 to upgrade my Framework Laptop Chromebook Edition to an AMD system running Linux, which would have cost me over $1,500 if I purchased a new laptop with the same specs from Framework instead of upgrading my existing system.

Upgrading my old laptop to a modern AMD machine cost me the same as buying a new one. The point of spending that money is that this machine is totally mine, from top to bottom, customized to my needs and wants, from its ports to its internal hardware, to the software it runs, which is what using a Framework is all about.

Why I converted an Intel Chromebook to an AMD Linux system

Because I could

I've dabbled with Linux off and on for a decade and a half. There were a few years when I distro-hopped, on the constant hunt for the perfect Linux distribution. Along the way, I figured out there is no perfect OS. However, I learned my way around Linux, and that knowledge has stuck with me to the point where I plan to replace my Windows 10 desktop (my command center for work and gaming) with an AMD Linux build as soon as Windows 10 reaches its end-of-life, which is soon approaching.

Still, I'm a little rusty and haven't used a Linux machine as my main machine in years. So, to get back into the swing of things, I wanted to purchase a Linux laptop, of which there are a handful of excellent options, ranging from dedicated brands like System76 to conglomerates like Lenovo. Then I remembered I had a Framework sitting on a shelf, and the puzzle pieces started to fit together.

It's pricey to move to a new mobo and CPU (known as the mainboard), especially when the DDR4 RAM in my Chromebook wouldn't work with a new Intel or AMD system. The extra $100 needed to replace the keyboard, touchpad, and fingerprint sensor (and their housing) wasn't an expense I was keen on, but upgrading my existing Framework was cheaper than buying a new one.

Upgrading a Framework laptop could not be any easier

Seriously, all I used was the included tool, that's it

Framework laptops are fully upgradeable and repairable. When I reviewed the Framework Laptop Chromebook Edition, I noted that it was easy to install an extra RAM stick into the machine. However, with my conversion plans of replacing the mainboard, I was scared things would grow complicated. My fears were unfounded, and replacing the mainboard, Wi-Fi, M.2 storage, along with the top deck that houses the keyboard, touchpad, and power button, took less than 15 minutes.

All you need is the Allen head screwdriver/spudger that comes in the laptop's box. Taking off the top deck is as easy as unscrewing five screws on the bottom of the device. Then, you lift the keyboard while being careful not to tug on the cable until it's unplugged. At this point, you have full access to every component in the laptop, from the mainboard to the memory and storage.