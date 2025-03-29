Spotify Wrapped is the end-of-year celebration for the platform's users. While Spotify wraps its Wrapped up with different bells and whistles each year (2024 saw the debut of an AI-generated podcast discussing your music), the core experience remains the same: a roundup of your top five tracks and artists, and a custom playlist of your most played songs of the year.

Spotify Wrapped is a great way to look back on your listening habits and share them with friends, but it's easy to feel disappointed. Perhaps your favorite song of the year didn't appear at all while your top five tracks are filled with background music you put on while working. If you want your Spotify Wrapped to better represent your music taste and newly discovered songs, you can try these tips to build the perfect Spotify Wrapped for 2025.

6 Put the work into discovering new music earlier in the year

Late discoveries may not show up at all

Source: Spotify

Two of my favorite songs of 2024 didn't appear in my Spotify Wrapped. Despite the fact I was listening to them on repeat and talking about them whenever I got the chance, they didn't appear in my Wrapped playlist or my top five tracks. This is because I discovered them in early November, and thus missed the cut-off point for my 2024 Spotify Wrapped.

Spotify doesn't always confirm the cut-off date ahead of time, but we know it's somewhere in November. Spotify confirmed in 2023 that it counts tracks past October 31, and it released every Wrapped between 30 November and 6 December. Spotify also doesn't count songs in December, likely to stop our Wrapped from only showing Christmas songs.

Spotify has plenty of tools for discovering new music. Made For You playlists, New Music Friday, Song Radio, and Smart Shuffle are just a few of the ways Spotify brings new music into your ears. To build a Spotify Wrapped that's full of new and exciting songs, we recommend prioritizing these features earlier in the year. That way the newly discovered songs have plenty of time to populate your Spotify Wrapped 2025.

5 Engage with your music

Give the algorithm a helping hand

Spotify's algorithms create playlists, add songs to Smart Shuffle, and decide what appears on your home screen. The overall goal is to bring you music that you'll probably like, but its accuracy is debatable. These recommendations are built on your listening habits, but that's not the entire story.

According to Spotify, liking songs, following artists, and saving tracks to your playlists improve Spotify's recommendations. It's much like any other social media algorithm; the more you engage with one type of content, the more of it you'll see (in theory).

The easiest way to nudge these recommendations is to create playlists. Even if you don't plan on using them, creating short playlists of your favorite songs from individual artists can help guide your recommendations. This builds into our first tip in this article; create playlists earlier in the year so the algorithm has plenty of time to recommend new tracks for you to discover.

4 Regularly explore the Made for You page

Keep your favorite music at the top