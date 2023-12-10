The Buffalo Bills (6-6) are having an up-and-down season, but they still have time to make a push for a playoff spot if they can take down their opponents in the coming weeks. Of course, here in Week 14 of the NFL, they are facing the Kansas City Chiefs (8-4), who are undoubtedly the favorites to win this matchup. Here's everything you need to know so you can catch the game no matter where you are this weekend.

When and where?

The game will take place on Sunday, December 10 and kickoff will be at 4:25 PM ET — 1:25 PM PT and 9:25PM UK. The Buffalo Bills will be visiting the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium.

How to watch Bills vs. Chiefs from anywhere

If you're traveling for business or pleasure and are having trouble accessing your favorite shows or programs, don't worry. With a VPN, you can quickly get back to streaming in just a few minutes. Using one of the best VPNs will not only allow you to virtually change your location, but it will also add an extra layer of security to your internet connection, which is particularly important when traveling.

Most VPN services, including our top pick, ExpressVPN, make changing your location a breeze with just a few clicks. Once you set your location, you'll be able to watch all the programming you desire, from new shows to the latest sporting events. Currently, when you sign up for ExpressVPN's annual subscription, you'll receive an additional 3 months for free, bringing the total cost for 15 months to under $100. With 24/7 support, a wide range of server options, and consistent speed and performance, ExpressVPN is our top recommendation. While many VPN services appear similar, few can match the comprehensive features of ExpressVPN.

If you don't feel like using ExpressVPN, there are plenty of great VPN deals available on all the best providers. So, make sure to shop around and get the deal that suits you.

ExpressVPN ExpressVPN is one of our favorite VPN services that's available right now. Not only is it easy to use, but the company provides great customer support, and backs it all with a 30-day money-back guarantee. See at ExpressVPN

How to stream Bills vs. Chiefs in the US

If you are in the United States, Sling TV and DirecTV Stream are the two best options to stream the game. Both services offer local CBS Sports broadcasts which will show the game. However, there are other alternatives available for streaming the game this weekend. Check out the list below to see all the different options.

How to watch Bills vs. Chiefs in the UK

Watching NFL games in the UK can be a tough task for enthusiasts. However, there are some excellent options available. One such option is the NFL Game Pass International, which can only be accessed via DAZN. This streaming service is highly recommended for avid NFL fans who are looking for an unparalleled viewing experience.