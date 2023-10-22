It's Week 7 of the NFL season, and there's plenty of action to watch this weekend. With the New England Patriots running out of time to turn their season around, the Buffalo Bills are their next challenge.

The Bills (4-2) have had a decent season so far, but they still are chasing the dominant Miami Dolphins for the top spot in the AFC East. Of course, the Patriots haven't been looking so great on the field, managing only one win so far this season, and they are currently on a three-game loss streak. Can they turn around their fortunes in Week 7? Here's how to tune in and find out!

When and where?

Kickoff time for the Buffalo Bills vs. New England Patriots will be at 1:00 PM ET — 10:00 AM PT and 6:00 PM UK. The match will take place at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, MA.

How to watch the Buffalo Bills vs. New England Patriots from anywhere

How to stream Bills vs. Patriots in the U.S.

If you’re in the United States and want to stream the game, Sling TV and DirecTV Stream are your best options. Both of these services offer CBS Sports broadcasts, which will feature the game. However, there are several other options available to consider.

How to watch Buffalo Bills vs. New England Patriots in the UK

Catching all the games can be challenging for NFL fans in the UK. However, some decent options are available if you're a night owl and want to catch the game on Sunday evening.