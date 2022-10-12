Samsung's Galaxy Buds have been a big success since the first pair was released in 2019, and each new pair has improved upon the last. The Galaxy Buds 2 brought Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) to the regular earbuds down from the Pros while offering sound quality that sits in the middle of the Buds+ and the Buds Pro. They offered great value for $150, but now you can get them for just $100, making this Prime Early Access deal an absolute steal.

The Galaxy Buds 2 are well equipped for the price, with IPX2 water resistance, above average sound quality, ANC that's better than most at this price point, and battery life that, while not impressive, is at least average. You can expect five hours with ANC switched on, seven and a half hours with it switched off, and about twenty hours combined usage when you factor in the charging case, which can be recharged via USB-C or Qi charging.

One thing you should know before buying these is that they can cause skin irritation for those sensitive to nickel. One in ten people are sensitive, and if that includes you, you might want to skip these for an older set of earbuds like the Galaxy Buds+, although those lack ANC.

Something to note is that the amounts of nickel found in them are minute, and if you have a mild allergy, you might be alright. One of our writers has been using the Buds Pro every day for nearly two years and only experienced an itchy reaction for the first few days. If that isn't a concern for you, then these earbuds could be the perfect fit at this price.