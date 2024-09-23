$300 off w/ coupon Blackview Hero 10 $400 $700 Save $300 The Blackview Hero 10 is one of the most affordable flip phones you can buy, and today it gets even cheaper with a $300 discount. Just clip the on-page $146 off coupon and enter the promo code D43BME7B at checkout to get the full savings. $400 at Amazon

It would seem like the risks taken by Samsung to hop into the unknown foldable waters have paid off nicely. Not only does the company have multiple folding smartphone lines that are now several generations deep, but most of its competitors have opted to join it in the space.

But the added competition has done little to drive prices down. Due to the complexities of the folding design, the costs of clamshell, flip-style devices have continued to hover around the $1,000 mark. Today, however, we have a deal that knocks the price of an impressive mid-range option down to less than half that. The Blackview Hero 10 has a great display, a stylish aesthetic, and promised software support, and right now it's on sale for just $400.

Why you should buy the Blackview Hero 10 smartphone

In our review of the Hero 10, we pointed to a lot of things we liked, and a few things we didn't about the relatively new flip entry. Starting with the former, the biggest plus for us was the handset's gorgeous main display. It's a 1080p AMOLED panel that measures 6.9-inches and offers 1,300 nits peak brightness. It's crisp and vibrant, and we think you'll be delighted by it each time you unfold the phone. It's a similar story with the external display, which is a 1.2-inch OLED that is snappy and responsive. Both screens are powered by a Helio G99 chipset and 12GB of RAM, and for storage, you get 256GB. Other features we liked included the design, with eco-leather and color-matched matte aluminum frame, and the company's commitment to software support through at least Android 16.

As you might have guessed with a sub-$500 flip phone, some concessions must be made. For instance, we weren't very impressed with the images the cameras produced. The main 108MP sensor was solid, as long as we didn't take photos in extremely bright or low-light environments, but the 8MP ultrawide struggled to spit out a decent image. It's not an unacceptable setup for such a device in this price range, but it's worth noting. The same goes for the lack of 5G support—a downside of the Helio chip—and a build quality that doesn't necessarily inspire long-term confidence for a handset with a component as vital to its functionality as a foldable action.

That said, if you're interested in dipping your toes in the foldable waters and don't want to shell out $1,000 for a flagship, don't let these caveats put you off. We added the Hero 10 to our buyer's guide for the best flip phones as a "fun new entry," and we scored it a healthy 7 out of 10 in our review, stating that if you can find it on sale around the $400 mark, it's worth picking one up. That's where the current price is right now, so be sure to take advantage of this deal while it's still available.