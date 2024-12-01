Across the web, at this very moment, you can find dozens of phone-specific Cyber Monday guides, all designed to help you find the device worth buying this holiday season. From expensive foldables to general smartphones, finding advice is easy — it's finding worthwhile advice that's more difficult. As the Phones Editor of Android Police, I'm a little more than biased when I say I think our editorial guides throughout this weekend have been top-notch, but there's one more space I'd like to highlight before Black Friday and Cyber Monday eventually come to a close: budget smartphone deals.

Earlier this week, I called the OnePlus 12R the budget smartphone worth buying this year, and I certainly stand by that advice. But when choosing which phone would earn that honor, I'm not going to lie — I was a little stumped. This has been an interesting year for midrange offerings, and with a bunch of different models, each with their own strengths and weaknesses, going on sale simultaneously, how was I supposed to pick just one device for everyone?

So, as a result, I'm writing this list, which delivers five(ish) smartphones worth buying over four(ish) categories, all for under $500(ish). Too many caveats? You'll see what I mean — let's dive in.

If you're after the most powerful specs you can find

The OnePlus 12R is the phone to choose

If you're a mobile gamer, a power user looking for a long-lasting battery with quick charge times, or you want a big, bright, high-res display, the OnePlus 12R is the smartphone for you.

What's good about it?

At $400 for the 128GB model or $500 for the 256GB model, you're essentially buying a flagship 2023 smartphone at half the cost. The Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 powering this thing is every bit as exceptional as it was two years ago, and the combination of a 5,500mAh battery and 80W fast-charging means this thing is built to perform, all without breaking a sweat.

What's bad about it?

We've seen this $400 price pretty often this year, and with the OnePlus 13R (likely) right around the corner, it might not be a terrible idea to skip this sale and save up for a newer, more powerful device early in 2025. The OnePlus 12R also falls short of some of its competitors in some pretty key areas, including its camera performance and its promised software upgrade policy. If you're planning on keeping your phone for half a decade, you might be better off in our next category.

OnePlus 12R The OnePlus 12R is the cheaper sibling of the OnePlus 12, delivering almost the same experience as the flagship at a lower price point. It achieves this using a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip, a 6.78-inch FHD+ OLED display, and a beefy 5,500mAh battery. $500 at Amazon $500 at Best Buy $500 at OnePlus

If you're after the best camera you can find

It's the Pixel 8a… or maybe the Pixel 8

It wasn't all too long ago that finding a great smartphone camera under $500 was practically impossible. Thankfully, Google has a couple of different options worth Here's where those pesky "ish"-es from the beginning of the article come into play. The Pixel 8a can be yours for $400, while the slightly-older Pixel 8 is just $50 more. And don't get me started on the Pixel 8 Pro…

What's good about them?

Both the Pixel 8a and the Pixel 8 use the same basic specs: a Tensor G3 processor, 8GB of RAM, an Actua-branded display. The Pixel 8a looks a little more dated thanks to its larger bezels, but it's also one of the most comfortable phones I've used this year. Both take excellent photos, but the Pixel 8's sensors are undoubtedly better than the Pixel 8a. If you're willing to break the $500 rule I've put in place for this article, the Pixel 8 Pro at $600 adds more RAM, a larger display, and a 5x telephoto lens. All three are supported for seven years of upgrades.

What's bad about them?

The Pixel 9 series has (in my eyes) a better design, a more efficient processor in Tensor G4, and a bunch of AI features we haven't seen arrive on the Pixel 8 series just yet. I'm not a huge fan of the glossy finish on the base Pixel 8, and some of the Pixel 8a's specs are pretty dated, like its 5W wireless charging. The Pixel 8 Pro is the best of these three phones, but at $600, it's hardly "budget-friendly."

If you're after a unique form factor

Motorola's Razr lineup has something for you

When I first planned this guide out ahead of Thanksgiving, my recommendation was easy. Want a cheap flip phone? The 2024 Razr was your choice. Unfortunately, it seems like the main deal on Motorola's midrange foldable has ended across plenty of sites — including Moto's own — complicating these selections just a bit.

Right now, Amazon still has the 2024 Razr in stock in two different color options for either $425 or $450. That's my main recommendation, but if that deal ends, you aren't out of luck. The 2023 Razr+ is a pretty similar device, and at $500, it's not a terrible investment. And if you're looking for the cheapest flip phone around, the 2023 Razr could do the trick.

What's good about them?

I'm a big fan of the 2024 Razr. It takes everything I liked about the 2023 Razr+, improves the overall build quality with a much better hinge, and delivers surprisingly good battery performance for this form factor. The 2023 Razr+ has a better camera system — it's not great, but it is better — and a more powerful processor, while the 2023 Razr does away with the larger front display for a ticker that some might find easier to ignore, almost like a digital detox.

What's bad about them?

The worst thing about all three of these phones is their software support. Motorola just can't keep up with software updates, and it's growing more and more frustrating by the year. Otherwise, the 2024 Razr is the most well-rounded of the group — what you see is what you get, basically. Last year's Razr+ has a bit of a wobbly hinge, but it's absolutely usable. The 2023 Razr, meanwhile, might disappoint anyone looking for a way to interact with their phone when it's closed.

If you're after long-lasting software support and a big display

The Galaxy S24 FE is finally available for the right price

Finally, an easy category — no "ish"-es necessary. The Galaxy S24 FE isn't a particularly good phone at full price, but for $450 (give or take, depending on your retailer), it's a much better bargain. It's pretty similar to the OnePlus 12R in plenty of ways, but if software support matters to you, this'll be the phone to get, as it's supported for seven OS upgrade cycles.

What's good about it?

It's kind of just a good phone! Good-enough performance for most users, good battery life, a good, big display. The camera isn't anything to write home about, but it's perfectly usable as long as you're in enough light. There's nothing exciting about this device, but there's very little bad about it either. And again, seven years of upgrades — that's killer at this price.

What's bad about it?

It feels a little cheap next to the rest of the Galaxy S24 lineup. There's no mistaking this for a flagship device, frankly — it's big, bulky, and feels a little more like Samsung's A-series than an S-series phone really ought to. But if you're planning on slapping a case on this thing anyway, I'm not sure it matters much.

Samsung Galaxy S24 FE Samsung's Galaxy S24 FE looks to bring the experience of its flagship 2024 lineup to a more affordable smartphone. With a 6.7-inch display, a triple camera lineup, and all the AI features you could ever hope for, this is effectively the Galaxy S24+ for two-thirds the price. But it might be missing just enough to make some fans opt for the more expensive model. $650 at Amazon $650 at Best Buy $650 at Samsung

That's a lot of options for not that much cash

Well I've found this year's lineup of Black Friday deals to be pretty lame — gone are the days of the blockbuster doorbuster — I'm pretty happy with the spread of smartphones around $400 to $500 this year. If you're looking to center your search on five smartphones, the OnePlus 12R, Pixel 8a, Pixel 8, Moto Razr (2024), and Galaxy S24 FE all make for great options (consider the other three bonus recommendations). And hey, if you're looking for something a little more premium, there are deals to be had. Just don't go in expecting anything too radical.