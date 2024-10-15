This is not a call to abandon ad blockers and surf the web without one. Even the FBI recommends ad blockers to avoid falling prey to schemes run by potentially fraudulent websites. Anyone who's gone a significant length of time without full-featured ad blockers will agree: The internet can mess with your sanity when you're forced to bear the full brunt of psychologically fine-tuned marketing.

Still, ads exist for a reason. They support a significant portion of online content, as most people won't pay real money for most of what they consume. Whether it's a long-running, reputable news establishment or an opinion-heavy, hobbyist blog, every website needs server space and developer support. Those aren't free. Amid the rising cost of living and often stagnant wages, many of us are reluctant to pay for subscriptions, especially when free alternatives come easily, thanks to ad-supported platforms and archived articles.

Recently, ad blockers' popularity and Chrome's efforts to stifle them left me wondering: Do I even remember the unfiltered internet? I went several days without ad-killing extensions to find out. Here's what I learned.

Ad blockers ease the user experience

Competing for understatement of the year

In the past, ad blockers routinely interfered with pages in unexpected ways. I rarely see that now. Instead, I commonly run into sites that detect my ad blocker and restrict access.

I'll turn off my ad blocker if a site asks nicely and to make sure layouts, imagery, and links work correctly on my publications. Normally, uBlock Origin stays on. I wouldn't recommend giving it up. I would advise switching to Firefox.

Online ads are distracting at best and infuriating at worst. Ad blockers mitigate the torrent of trackers targeting demographic and engagement data at general and personal levels. Over a week of vulnerable browsing, I became more aware than ever of the mind-boggling amount of cookies deemed "essential," of "legitimate interest," and important for "third-party marketing." As you might expect, it wasn't pretty.

Some unforeseen turns, courtesy of jarring ads

I'm frugal. I never buy new things without extensive planning and often browse US-centric websites despite living elsewhere. Ads might not work as well on me as others, but I'm sure they still have an effect. Nobody's immune.

I did see interesting effects arise not from advertisements' effectiveness but rather their intrusiveness. Through link aggregators (such as Reddit, Fark, or Google News and Discover), I found pages littered with garish, invasive ad placements, more on tabloid-like sites than reputable outlets. These overdone pages had me racing for the Back button, limiting my exposure to the most shocking stories and sensational interpretations.

Betrayed by my browsing habits

I'm more a reader than a watcher and have never consumed much video content other than live music. My attempts at using YouTube inspired a peculiar thought, given my frugality. I instantly encountered repeated, unskippable pre-rolls (possibly for the first time) and immediately understood why people pay for Premium.

This morphed into the realization of my hypocrisy, altering what I'd planned to share here. How could I complain about people's unwillingness to evaluate sources critically or engage with quality journalism (two things I consistently bemoan) when I don't spend a dime on writers and outlets I regularly enjoy?

No such thing as a free lunch

And what I eat is my responsibility

It's too easy to fill hundreds of tabs with enough free content to eat up a weekend. The more content you're willing to consume, the more likely it'll come from scattershot sources of which you have little background understanding. Reddit is a wonderfully terrifying example.

For example, skimming a few pages of a catch-all "popular" feed uncovers a firehose of articles from vastly differing sources with widely distinct biases and agendas. Media-savvy readers would be hard-pressed to keep so many domains and echo chambers straight. Even a curated feed, whether selected by hand or algorithm, throws enough curveballs to make separating the informative from the propagandist difficult.

As my experiment wore on, I thought harder about which sites delivered informative, evidence-based editorials, which produced dopamine-feeding viewpoints catering to pre-determined ideals, and which resorted to clickbait-reliant, plausibly AI-generated articles.

Ultimately, I decided to subscribe to outlets that offered thoughtful insights on real events, with sources and logic to back them up. I won't be sharing my choices because this (like everything I write) isn't an ad, but YouTube isn't among them. You must evaluate outlets for objective or useful information. I'm starting to realize that's one problem people have when navigating today's internet's morass of conflicting, overstimulating content.

An ode to critical thinking and analysis

Media literacy is dead; long live media literacy

I avoid subscribing to outlets because they agree with me or tell me things that make me feel good. I'm careful to pick through several published pieces and invoke third-party analysis before I fork over hard-earned money. I examine writers' and, when possible, managing editors' profiles for expertise and potential motivations. I try to remember that subscriptions aren't permanent, and I don't need to let every word directly shape my worldview.

Some pieces I've since read offer conjecture and conclusions I disagree with. I don't regret my decision to pay for these. An author's sources are typically as biased as their resulting content. Still, if those sources at least exist, we can try to follow the writer's logic.

Even when something (that I paid for) makes a claim biased beyond credibility, I still find value in it. At the very least, I have a better idea of what drives people to disagree with my opinions.

One extremely unexpected outcome

Ads are, overall, impossible to avoid.

In the beginning, I assumed I'd be immediately frustrated by once-suppressed advertisements and slash my internet use drastically. I figured that when the week ended, I could return to that content firehose, blissfully unaware of what advertisers have spent decades perfecting.

I couldn't have been more wrong. It was hard work to scroll past what I quickly learned were fluff-filled content providers, and focus on outlets practicing decent journalism. I repeatedly fell into fact-checking and source-examining rabbit holes, emerging with sometimes one site worth paying for and a dozen or more not worth viewing for free.

One particularly jarring result stands out for the best. I've used the internet far less since my adblock-free journey ended and much more efficiently. I curated my Reddit feed for tech and local topics, filtering the pop culture, political, and misleading news discussions that so easily frustrate. I've almost completely cut tabloid-esque and drama-driven clickbait out of my online experience.

Doom-scrolling and mindless, late-night social media browsing mostly disappeared, replaced by thoughtful, useful content that usually has something to teach me. All it took was a week of bombardment by a constant, unfiltered flow of invasive, attention-grabbing, psychologically refined ads. But I still don't recommend you try this at home.