Browser extensions are great for personalizing your day-to-day search engine routines, offering add-on developers a chance to shine with improvements to a web browser's base mechanics. These external software features can serve various purposes with enhancements like spellcheckers, ad-blockers, productivity monitors, and games, all wrapped up and ready for installation. Browser extensions have traditionally been associated with the PC platform as opposed to mobile because the latter utilizes a control interface that lacks the inherent complexity of a mouse and keyboard, or at least, it used to.

These days, mobile browsers are far more flexible with extensions, so there’s no reason why you can’t reap the benefits on your bargain Android phone. And there are tons of quality extension-courting browsers to choose from. We’ve gathered a few of our favorites that show off how taking advantage of browser extensions can work wonders for enriching web surfing while also showing other browsers how it's done.

Are browser extensions safe?

Like any modding software, browser extensions can come from trustworthy and sketchy sources, and while the majority of extensions are harmless, there is always a slight risk involved in opening up software to external influences. You won’t have to worry about anything malicious from services like Gramerly, for example, but there are certain extensions to steer clear of. This is why prior extension research is a good idea, taking into account both its origin and developer. Like with the best open-source platforms, the overwhelming majority is safe so long as you use common sense and think before you click.

1 Microsoft Edge

A reliable app with great potential

Microsoft Edge has a fantastic extension library on PC, and while the selection on its Android sibling has much fewer options for the time being, what few mods it has are very useful and easy to find. Simply open the app, open the options menu, select extensions, and help yourself. Users currently have access to an ad blocker, universal video speed control, and optional dark mode for any web page; not bad for a free beta feature. While Edge is a great all-around app for browsing, its extension support displays an admirable dedication to exterior creativity, making it well worth a try if you fancy a change of scenery.

2 Firefox

A classic browser on your Android device

Firefox is a textbook example of a service that has stood the test of time, maintaining a steady level of quality on PCs and now Android. Getting your hands on Firefox’s impressively long list of extensions couldn't be easier; open the app and select Add-ons in the top corner menu. The extensions on display heavily focus on performance enhancement and the bolstering of browsing privacy, with an in-app link to an exterior Mozilla browser extension storefront. Said storefront presents a broader array of extension types, organized in cohesive categories, not unlike the Google Play Store. Even if you aren’t a devoted fan of Firefox's PC version, the app’s in-depth extension support is more than enough reason to give it a try.

3 Kiwi browser

An open-source extension machine

Kiwi Browser does a great job at making web browsing as swift and peaceful as possible with its short loading times and peerless pop-up blocker. The app supports extensions downloaded straight from the Chrome web store, as well as from the files of your own device. The browser add-on interface offers four extension options: respective links to both the Chrome web store and the file folder on your device, a directory option to pinpoint specific file locations for easier installs, and an update option that automatically installs the latest updates on your extension library when pressed. Kiwi Browser ships ready to embrace both the open source and official channel sides of browser extensions, granting access to a mountain of content while leaving the door open to bring your own.

4 Lemur browser

Your very own browser extension hub

While Lemur browser's default presentation is a bit bland, the immense variety of add-on potential makes it pretty obvious why. Lemur Browser provides the best of both the Chrome web store and the Edge extension home, supporting extensions from both storefronts. Like Samsung Internet, the app has a menu for viewing your browser extensions, like feature widgets, along with helpful links to Google’s and Microsoft's respective storefronts. This makes the Lemur browser very versatile, with access to two huge extension libraries giving it an edge over other browsers.

5 Samsung Internet

