One of the best features of the Android ecosystem is that you can switch things up however you like. You can change everything from your default phone app to your messaging app, and the same goes for the browser. While most Android phones come with Google Chrome as the default browser, you can always choose another one to use instead.

A popular Google Chrome alternative on Android is Mozilla Firefox. The Firefox app offers several features that Chrome misses out on, including enhanced tracking protection, extension support, and more. However, it's still not perfect. Here are a few browser alternatives to Firefox that you should try.

6 Samsung Internet: Offers speed and great customization

You don't need a Galaxy phone to love this browser