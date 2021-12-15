In recent times, it's become something of a trend for online services to offer up a "year in review" to their users when December rolls around. YouTube Rewind used to be the gold standard by which we could all judge yearly roundups, but amidst the chaos — and negative feedback of recent entries — of the last few years, they have since been canceled. That doesn't mean that Google is done reminding us of what we have been — or should've been — listening to or watching. YouTube Music has Recap, and now, Chromecast with Google TV has its own version of the year in review.

Google TV calls it "Year in Search," highlighting the (you guessed it) most searched content of 2021. Users should start seeing the new carousel on their home screens today. Unlike in 2021, which had separate lists for TV and movies, this year's playlist has the two art forms placed together (via 9to5Google).

Disney+ titles dominate the list of movies and shows on the Year in Search. Given the massive popularity of Netflix originals like You, Squid Game, and Money Heist, along with Amazon exclusives like The Expanse, The Boys, and Wheel of Time, it's strange to see Loki and WandaVision stand alone among the TV shows listed — no matter how popular the MCU remains.

The new playlist is all part of Google's broader end-of-year content. In addition to its base Year in Search page, it also has a Google Trends listing that breaks down 2021 search statistics by country. You can also find a year-end magazine in collaboration with Pop-Up Magazine.

The new playlist hasn't rolled out to Google TV on Android devices, but hopefully, we'll see it sometime in the near future.

