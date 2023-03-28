The top-down arcade shooter Brotato, initially developed on PC by Blobfish Games and published on mobile by Erabit Studios, is now available on the Google Play Store, despite the original PC release that's still in early access. While the game resembles Vampire Survivors, it's different enough that anyone looking for similar games should make Brotato their first port of call.

Brotato is a tightly focused arena shooter that offers a challenging experience with a ridiculous premise. Don't let the silly name and character design fool you; this is as fun and engaging a title as you'll see on any of the best games on Android. The Android version of Brotato is a direct port of the Early Access PC version, which currently has Overwhelmingly Positive reviews on Steam.

It's worth reiterating how different Brotato is from the 2022 hit Vampire Survivors. Despite offering the same broad gameplay elements, the variety of available weapons and classes turn each run into a unique experience. Weapons are far more satisfying to use, with excellent sound effects. Each run takes under 30 minutes regardless of level, and each wave is separated by a short break where you can buy items and upgrades from the store.

According to HowLongToBeat, a completionist run of Brotato will take you about 48 hours, slightly longer than the 41.5 hours for Vampire Survivors. There is technically no controller support, but I found that the joystick on Android-compatible controllers would move my character around. As your character will aim and shoot automatically, I defaulted to a controller to play, despite having to revert to touch controls to navigate the menu and shops.

Brotato: Premium is available on the Play Store for $4.99, the same price as its PC version. It feels like an experience best played on mobile, making it easy to recommend the fresh Android version if you're struggling to pick a platform.