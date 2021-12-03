At Android Police, we love a good, cheap bundle deal that can help you improve a daily interaction around the house, so we think this offer from Walmart provides peak intersectionality and value.

The beside table can play host to routines at both ends of your day, so if you're still stuck with that alarm clock that's been with the family since the 80's and that old lamp, think about picking up Lenovo's second-gen Smart Clock — we love its sound and taking peeks at its 4" screen, though you don't get the wireless charging stand in this package — and a Smart Color LED Light Bulb with which connects up with the Lenovo Link app and then to Google Assistant. Basically, you'll be able to ask your clock to turn your light on and off. Now that's what I call integration!

An $85 value and with so-called Cyber Week sales bringing it down to $65, Walmart has paired them up and is selling them for just $25 while supplies last. So, what are you waiting for?

Shop Lenovo Smart Clock 2 + Color Bulb

