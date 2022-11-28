Source: Sony Sony A80J 55 Inch TV $1000 $1900 Save $900 It's hard to match the vibrant colors and deep blacks of an OLED panel, which is why it's so refreshing to see the price drop so dramatically for Cyber Monday. Between the 55" 4K 120Hz panel, the striking OLED colors with near-perfect blacks, and Dolby Vision support, the only thing that looks better than this TV is the $1000 price tag. $1000 at Best Buy

While there's no shortage of fantastic Cyber Monday deals this year, you can get even steeper discounts if you're willing to buy last year's model. Plenty of hardware from this year is also on sale, but these discounts are much less drastic compared to the savings on older tech. At $1000, the Sony A80J 55 Inch TV still isn't cheap, but any time you cut a price almost by half, it's a big deal.

With inky blacks and strikingly vibrant colors, OLED TVs make an excellent centerpiece to a home theater setup, and the 55-inch Bravia XR A80J on sale this Cyber Monday is certainly no slouch. While you can probably find an even better deal on a smaller TV, 55 inches is plenty big enough for your bedroom or even most living rooms. When your friends mention how good it looks on your next movie night, the last thing they'll suspect is that you actually saved money when you bought it -- let alone saved almost enough to buy a second TV.

Why is a $900 discount on the Sony A80J 55 Inch TV a good deal?

If you still do all of your binge-watching on an LCD TV, making the jump to an OLED is a massive improvement. With dark blacks and vibrant colors, OLED makes for an excellent HDR-watching experience. The 4K A80J delivers that, along with a 120Hz refresh rate, HDR 10, and Dolby Vision support, and even has Google TV built-in. It may be last year's model, but there's actually very little that makes this year's A80K stand above the former. That model is also on sale, but you can save an extra $300 if you can live without the two extra HDMI 2.1 ports that come with the newest model.

Another similar unit is the Samsung S95B, which has an almost identical feature set. You still have great OLED colors and dynamic range, a 120Hz refresh rate, and HDR support, though the Samsung model trades Dolby Vision support for HDR10+. Both still support HLG and HDR10, but just like the newer Bravia A80K, all four of the Samsung S95B's HDMI ports are of the 2.1 variety instead of the two-two split the A80J has with its HDMI 2.1 and 2.0 inputs. This isn't a huge difference on paper, and the Bravia A80J still comes in $450 cheaper.

With a Cyber Monday sale price of $1000, if you were already saving up for an upgrade to OLED, the Bravia A80J will leave you with more than enough left over to buy a new 4k Blu-ray player and an entire collection of Ultra HD movies. You might even want to take full advantage of the Google Assistant features built-in to the Bravia A80J and smartify your house with some of the best smart home deals this Cyber Monday.