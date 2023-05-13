Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More.

Brave is a privacy-first browser offering advanced settings for blocking trackers and improving online security. While it does have some bloat in the form of a built-in cryptocurrency wallet, it's easily one of the best browsers on Android.

We'll walk you through some tips and tricks to get the most out of Brave. If you've just picked up a new phone or even one of our top budget Chromebooks, we recommend using Brave to ensure you're browsing securely.

This guide is for the Brave Android app. However, most of these tips will also work for the desktop version of Brave.

1 Adjust your Shields settings in Brave for greater privacy and security

One of Brave's biggest selling points is the Shields feature. This is where all your privacy and security settings are managed and can be customized for greater or lesser security. It's easy to change; just be aware that blocking too much content may cause websites to work improperly, which is why you can change these settings on the fly.

  1. Open Brave
  2. Tap the three-dot button in the lower-right of your screen.
  3. Tap Settings .
  4. Tap Brave Shields & Privacy underneath the Features heading.
We'll touch on some key settings in this article, but explore the Shields settings and ensure you have them fine-tuned to suit your browsing habits.

2 How to block social media embeds and logins

If you need a social media detox, there's nothing more annoying than seeing constant embed posts from Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn as you browse. Fortunately, Brave can block these, alongside embedding login options for Google and Facebook.

  1. Open Brave
  2. Tap the three-dot button in the lower-right of your screen.
  3. Tap Settings .
  4. Tap Brave Shields & Privacy underneath the Features heading.
  5. Scroll down to the Social Media Blocking heading.
  6. Toggle the switches for the social media embeds you wish to disable.
3 How to hide the Brave Rewards icon to free up toolbar space

Brave Rewards lets you earn cryptocurrency from viewing ads, then donate it to your favorite sites and content creators. However, if you don't want to participate, you'll want to remove the Brave Rewards icon from your toolbar.

  1. Open Brave
  2. Tap the three-dot button in the lower-right of your screen.
  3. Tap Settings .
  4. Scroll down to the Display heading.
  5. Tap Appearance .
  6. Toggle the Show Brave Rewards icon in address bar switch.
4 How to change your default search engine in Brave Browser

Brave is a privacy-focused browser, but you'll need to change your browsing habits to make the most of it. Brave defaults to its own search engine, but you may want to choose a different search option like DuckDuckGo.

  1. Open Brave
  2. Tap the three-dot button in the lower-right of your screen.
  3. Tap Settings .
  4. Tap Search engines underneath the General heading.
  5. Tap Standard Tab .
  6. Select a different search engine.
Do not select Google if you're looking for a privacy-focused search engine.

5 How to enable Brave Sync to synchronize browsing data across devices

You'll probably want to sync your browsing if you use Brave across multiple devices. This lets you continue where you left off, check your history from another device, and open bookmarks saved on another device.

  1. Open Brave
  2. Tap the three-dot button in the lower-right of your screen.
  3. Tap Settings .
  4. Tap Sync underneath the General heading.
  5. Tap Start a new Sync chain .
  6. Tap Add a Mobile Device or Add a Computer .
  7. Open the Sync settings on the device you wish to sync.
If you're adding a mobile device, you must scan the QR code on your original device. If you're adding a computer, you must enter a string of code words.

6 Swipe to change tabs in a flash

You can change tabs with a quick swipe in Brave. Just swipe right or left from your address bar to switch to the next tab.

animation showing changing tabs with a swipe in brave browser

7 How to use the Brave widget to access your favorite sites quickly

The Brave Android app has a few widgets, but one is particularly useful for accessing sites in a flash. This widget lets you search, open an incognito tab, or open one of your top four favorite websites with a tap.

  1. Tap and hold on to your Android phone's home screen.
  2. Tap Widgets from the pop-up window.
  3. Enter "Brave" in the search bar.
  4. Tap and hold on to the Brave quick action search widget.
  5. Drag it to a place on your home screen.
8 How to disable sponsored images in new tabs

By default, Brave will display sponsored images when you open a new tab. Fortunately, it's straightforward to disable.

  1. Open Brave
  2. Tap the three-dot button in the lower-right of your screen.
  3. Tap Settings .
  4. Scroll down to the Display heading.
  5. Tap New Tab Page .
  6. Toggle the Show Sponsored Images switch off.
Browse securely with Brave

Brave is a powerful browser that should fulfill all of your privacy needs. However, digital privacy extends far beyond your choice of browser. Follow this guide to protect your digital privacy on Android in a few easy steps.