Amazon Echo Spot $45 $80 Save $35 Shake up your morning routine with the new Echo Spot. This nifty device, now at a special launch price, combines great sound and smart home features with a cool interactive screen. You'll be amazed at how much you'll look forward to waking up! $45 at Amazon

Break away from your usual morning routine with Amazon's latest deal on the all-new Echo Spot. Just in time for Prime Day, Amazon has brought back the smart alarm clock, and it's already got a fantastic deal. Prime members can now snag the Echo Spot for just $45, down from the usual $80. That’s a sweet 44% discount, saving you $35 right off the bat.

If you haven't been swayed by a Prime membership yet, now's your chance to grab the Echo Spot at an awesome pre-Prime Day price. A free trial gives you access to exclusive member deals like this one. The revived Echo Spot keeps the charm of its 2017 version but with a sleek update. The most striking change is the front, where a smooth hemispherical display blends seamlessly with the speaker.

Why you should buy the all-new Echo Spot

The new Echo Spot combines the best features of the Echo Pop and Echo Show in a compact form. This isn’t just an alarm clock; it’s a portal to all that Alexa can do. Picture starting your day with a smart clock face that not only wakes you gently but also shows weather updates. Plus, if you love a bit of style, the user interface offers a variety of color options—from vibrant orange to soothing teal—so you can match it to your space perfectly.

With the Echo Spot and Alexa, you get effortless voice control at your fingertips. Just say the word to set alarms, play your favorite tunes, or manage your smart home devices. Amazon promises that the Echo Spot's upgraded 1.73-inch front-firing directional speaker offers "clear vocals and deep bass."

Close

But the Echo Spot is more than just functional—it's also about staying connected. Make voice calls to loved ones, broadcast announcements throughout your home, or use the "drop-in" feature to connect with other Alexa-enabled devices in your house. Plus, you'll receive real-time alerts and audio from compatible smart doorbells, keeping you informed and in touch.

This deal applies to the entire range of Echo Spot colors, including the Black, Glacier White, and Ocean Blue variants. However, this deal is fleeting. You have until July 17 to take advantage of this offer before the Echo Spot returns to its regular price of $80.